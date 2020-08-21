Chad Daybell pleads not guilty

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Chad Daybell, The step-father of the two missing Rexburg children who were later found dead, says he is not guilty. He made the plea Friday morning at his district court arraignment at 9 a.m.

Daybell appeared before District Court Judge, Steven Boyce. He faces two counts of conspiracy to conceal, alter or destroy evidence, as well as two counts concealment, destruction and alteration of evidence.

You may remember, the remains of 7 year old, Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16 year old, Tylee Ryan were found in Daybell’s yard - this lead to his arrest on June 9, 2020.

If convicted, Daybell faces up to 20 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine. His a pretrial conference is scheduled on December 20, 2020 and a jury trial to begin on January 11, 2021.

Daybell’s wife and mother of the children, Lori Vallow, appears in district court for her arraignment on September 10, 2020.

