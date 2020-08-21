Advertisement

Gridiron Grind: Filer High School football season preview

The Wildcats look to change their perception
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:11 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Head Coach Tyrone Hess is in his second season in charge of the Wildcats. A year ago, Filer only had one win, but coach Hess says this years team is making big strides.

“There is zero quit in them, and it will be the most disciplined, fundamentally sound Filer football team people in Filer have ever seen, that I guarantee,” Hess said.

Controlling what you can control. This Filer football team is focused on making a name for themselves.

“We definitely have a lot of fight in us, like we’re definitely not the biggest or fastest team but, we have a lot of fight, they don’t give up,” Senior captain and center Cooper Trease said.

In the second year of the Wildcats triple option offensive scheme, it’s good to have players returning. 

“Pretty much the entire offensive line, so you know, a lot more experience,” Hess said.

And on the other side of the ball.

“Our defense is going to be drastically different than last year, very aggressive downhill defense,” Hess said.

Filer is still searching for an elusive conference title. In 80 years of football, the Wildcats don’t have a single one. 

“A big thing that we are excited about is that we have made a greater impact on everyone else,” senior captain and quarterback Logan Lockwood said. “I feel that we, in our conference and in the Magic Valley, we have earned more respect than we have in the past.”

Right now, for the 13 seniors on this years team, it’s about laying the groundwork for future players.

“I want them to see us as the team that started building this program and created Filer football’s culture,” senior captain and receiver Kelson Gillett said.

Filer opens their season August 28th at North Fremont.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Loveland garnering DI offers prior to junior campaign

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 2:15 AM MDT
While the temptation is there to focus on the notoriety of being a PAC-12 recruit, Colston Loveland is just concerned about his team right now, the Gooding Senators.

Sports

Cassia to start with fans, Minidoka goes without

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:00 PM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
No spectators will be allowed at Minidoka School District sporting events at least through Aug. 27. Cassia is recommending masks at their facilities.

Sports

Football commissioner pushes for younger generation to get involved with officiating

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:42 PM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Retention of officials has been steady, but commissioner Kenny Lively is looking to increase one demographic.

Sports

Football officials needed for 2020 season

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:33 PM MDT
Retention of officials has been steady, but commissioner Kenny Lively is looking to increase one demographic.

Latest News

College

NCAA to address transgender student-athlete policy

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 2:43 PM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
A call to boycott NCAA championships in Idaho will be a point of interest Tuesday during the association’s meeting.

Sports

Lawyers present cases in transgender athlete lawsuit

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 12:10 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
The ACLU and Cooley LLP are defending Lindsay Hecox and Jane Doe (student at Boise High School), while the Alliance Defending Freedom represents the two Idaho State University athletes who seek to intervene in the lawsuit.

College

Lawsuit present arguments in transgender lawsuit

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:54 PM MDT
This is the live VOD recording of the KMVT News at 10 p.m.

Sports

Idaho’s prep sports set to start on time, for now

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 2:44 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
The Idaho state guidelines span across 52 pages and are subject to change.

High School

Idaho High School Rodeo State Finals underway

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 10:58 AM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
In a world where thousands of sporting events have been canceled, at least this one survived 2020.

High School

District champs prepare for state rodeo

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 11:06 AM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Two area high schoolers are headed to the Idaho High School Rodeo Association State Finals next week in Blackfoot, after finishing atop the district finals last weekend.