Gridiron Grind: Filer High School football season preview

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Head Coach Tyrone Hess is in his second season in charge of the Wildcats. A year ago, Filer only had one win, but coach Hess says this years team is making big strides.

“There is zero quit in them, and it will be the most disciplined, fundamentally sound Filer football team people in Filer have ever seen, that I guarantee,” Hess said.

Controlling what you can control. This Filer football team is focused on making a name for themselves.

“We definitely have a lot of fight in us, like we’re definitely not the biggest or fastest team but, we have a lot of fight, they don’t give up,” Senior captain and center Cooper Trease said.

In the second year of the Wildcats triple option offensive scheme, it’s good to have players returning.

“Pretty much the entire offensive line, so you know, a lot more experience,” Hess said.

And on the other side of the ball.

“Our defense is going to be drastically different than last year, very aggressive downhill defense,” Hess said.

Filer is still searching for an elusive conference title. In 80 years of football, the Wildcats don’t have a single one.

“A big thing that we are excited about is that we have made a greater impact on everyone else,” senior captain and quarterback Logan Lockwood said. “I feel that we, in our conference and in the Magic Valley, we have earned more respect than we have in the past.”

Right now, for the 13 seniors on this years team, it’s about laying the groundwork for future players.

“I want them to see us as the team that started building this program and created Filer football’s culture,” senior captain and receiver Kelson Gillett said.

Filer opens their season August 28th at North Fremont.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.