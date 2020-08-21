Idaho remains in stage 4 for the sixth time.
Governor Little holds press conference.
Aug. 21, 2020
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -In a press conference Friday afternoon, Governor Little announced, Idaho will remain in stage four of his rebound plan.
The Governor also stressed the importance of supporting food banks, as food insecurity continues to rise. Idaho just approved 2.5 million dollars in Corona-virus relief funds.
