Lincoln County moving forward with Richfield Community Center

RICHFIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Rural areas of the United States, often struggle to provide after school activities for children. Some people in Lincoln County are working to combat that issue.

A group of city leaders have approved the plans for a community center in Richfield, which would be an asset to all children in Lincoln County.

“We need things for youth in our county, I’ve always wanted to do things for our youth. I was the lunch lady in Lincoln County for 7 years, and what I got to see was so many parents driving up north and driving to Twin so we have a lot of kids running the streets with nothing to do,” said Rebecca Wood, a Lincoln County Commissioner.

From cooking classes, to sewing classes, to playing pool or getting help with homework, the Community Center could help kids with whatever they are interested in.

there’s nothing here in lincoln county, especially for the kids who don’t have the support to do ffa and 4 h and sports programs and when kids don’t have anything to do after school,

officials say some choose to take part in alcohol or drugs, but, they hope they will instead choose an environment of inclusion with this new center.

we want them off the streets, we want them in here making good decisions, and learning how to make good decisions, and empowering them to follow their dreams, that’s what this building is about, it’s creating a legacy for our youth in lincoln county

they are currently renting the richfield community church building, but after raising money through grants and donations, they plan to buy it. volunteers and staff will work there to help the kids with whatever they may need

imagination is your limit here, you can do anything here, it’s going to be a safe after school spot where you can come and hang out you can get wifi and homework help you can also do art stem science, like skills, we can even have some counseling here if you are feeling bullied

The project is in it’s early stages, but is looking for community support. Call the Lincoln County Courthouse (208) 886-7641 and speak to Rebecca Wood for more information.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.