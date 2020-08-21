Magic Valley Paramedics receive Life-Line Gold Plus Award

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Magic Valley Paramedics has been awarded the American Heart Association Mission Life-Line Gold Plus Award for the 4th time.

The award recognizes the Magic Valley Paramedics response to time sensitive and life threatening emergencies.

There are certain things that the paramedics must follow 75% of the time, such as Cath Lab Activation and the response in the ambulance before getting to the hospital.

But, the Magic Valley Paramedics have been able to follow those protocols 90% of the time, earning them a Gold Plus Award.

“This shows patients that we are very knowledgeable in our cardiac care and that we don’t waste any time getting them to definitive care, because the sooner we can get them reprofused, the less damage their is to their heart, so the faster we move, the quicker we recognize what’s going on, the more likely they are to have a meaningful recovery,” said Teresa Kelly, who works for the Magic Valley Paramedics.

She says they work closely with the Emergency Room staff and the staff within the ambulance to make it happen.

