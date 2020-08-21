Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Friday, August 21, 2020

There is an Air Quality Alert in effect for all of our viewing area until at least 1pm today as the air quality is currently unhealthy, especially for sensitive groups, due to all the wildfire smoke that is currently around our area. If possible, definitely try and limit your time outdoors today, especially if you are sensitive to increased smoke or particulate levels. There is also a good chance that this Air Quality Alert is going to be extended through the weekend as this smoke is not going to be going anywhere anytime soon.

It is going to be smoky today through at least Sunday as some smoke from multiple wildfires throughout the west continues to stream into our area. An area of high pressure currently located over the Desert Southwest is responsible for these smoky conditions, as this area of high pressure is providing us with southwesterly flow aloft, which is bringing all the smoke from the wildfires that are currently burning in locations to our southwest into our area. This area of high pressure is not going to be moving much over the next couple of days, which is why these smoky conditions are going to be sticking around for a while. The air quality is also likely going to be unhealthy, especially for sensitive groups, over at least the next three days, so try and limit your time outdoors if possible.

Even though the smoke and the poor air quality is not a good thing, at least it is going to allow our temperatures for the next couple of days to be a little bit cooler than they would have been if the smoke was not in the sky. Now since it is hard to determine exactly how much smoke versus sunshine we are going to see on a given day, that means it is also hard to determine just how warm/hot it is going to be on a given day as well. Because of that, the temperatures for the next couple of days may easily end up being warmer or cooler than what is forecasted. In general though, you can expect high temperatures for the next three days to be in the mid to upper 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in the Magic Valley. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tomorrow afternoon/evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

As we head into next week, the smoke should be less of an issue as we are going to begin to have more southerly flow aloft (instead of southwesterly) as we are going to be in between an upper level trough to our west and an upper level ridge to our east. This southerly flow aloft is also going to bring some monsoonal moisture into our area which is going to provide us with some more cloud cover and a chance to see some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms, especially on Monday and Tuesday. The temperatures next week are also going to continue to be above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in the Magic Valley.

For the latest on all advisories, watches, and warnings in Southern Idaho, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

TODAY (FRIDAY, AUGUST 21):

MAGIC VALLEY: Filtered sunshine due to smoke from wildfires around the western United States. Warm. Winds: SE to WNW 5-15 mph. High: 89

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Filtered sunshine due to smoke from wildfires around the western United States. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. High: 85

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky skies due to smoke from wildfires around the western United States. Warm. Winds: SE to SSW 5-10 mph. Low: 61

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky skies due to smoke from wildfires around the western United States. Winds: North 5-10 mph. Low: 55

TOMORROW (SATURDAY, AUGUST 22):

MAGIC VALLEY: Filtered sunshine due to smoke from wildfires around the western United States. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. Winds: West 5-20 mph. High: 86

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Filtered sunshine due to smoke from wildfires around the western United States. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. Winds: SW 5-20 mph. High: 86

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky skies due to smoke from wildfires around the western United States. Also, increasing clouds throughout the night. Warm. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph. Low: 63

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky skies due to smoke from wildfires around the western United States. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph. Low: 56

SUNDAY, AUGUST 23:

MAGIC VALLEY: Filtered sunshine due to smoke from wildfires around the western United States as well as some cloud cover. High: 90 Low: 65

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Filtered sunshine due to smoke from wildfires around the western United States as well as some cloud cover. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 86 Low: 60

MONDAY, AUGUST 24:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 93 Low: 64

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 88 Low: 57

TUESDAY, AUGUST 25:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around. Hot. High: 91 Low: 63

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around. Warm. High: 86 Low: 56

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High: 90 Low: 61

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mainly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Warm. High: 84 Low: 55

THURSDAY, AUGUST 27:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Warm. High: 89

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mainly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Warm. High: 85

