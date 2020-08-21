Twin Falls School District cancels classes Friday due to poor air quality

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The wildfires happening nationwide and here in South Central Idaho are affecting all of us outside.

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) says air quality in Camas, Blaine, Minidoka, Gooding, Lincoln, Jerome, Cassia, and Twin Falls counties is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Due to the poor air quality, the the Twin Falls School District is cancelling in person classes tomorrow.

The DEQ indicates they anticipate the poor air quality will continue through at least Friday.

Officials say the air quality index reached 188 before the end of the school day. Twin Falls School District policy restricts outdoor activities anytime the air quality index is over 150.

Officials say air quality is an issue around the Magic Valley, especially for those in sensitive groups. Putting you first, we asked what precautions you need to know about.

“We recommended certain individuals such as older individuals, young children and then anyone that already has a respiratory, lung or heart issue, they should limit outdoor exposure,” Air Quality Compliance Officer with the DEQ Chad Silver said.

If the air pollution reaches a red level, that means everyone could start to experience health effects

The DEQ will release another update on air quality Friday at 1 p.m.

We also want to clarify for the Twin Falls students, that once again just in-person classes are cancelled. Class is not cancelled for those online.

