Unemployment levels in Idaho among lowest in nation

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Officials say initial unemployment claims are near 2009 recession levels

“It’s been around 3,400 3,600, that’s higher than I would prefer in a normal time and that’s about 3 times what we were last year in a normal year,” said Research Analyst Supervisor with the Idaho Department of Labor Craig Shaul. “And 3,600 is about the same number we were getting in the great recession.”

Putting you first, we wanted to know what continued claim numbers looked like. Officials say those claims have decreased for the 15th consecutive week.

“Continued claims show that there is improvement going on, people are going back to work as the economy is reopening, and that’s feeding into our unemployment rate for July,” Shaul said.

Here’s what you need to know....current COVID-19 unemployment benefits distributed by the state range from $168 a week to $448 a week. President Trump’s new executive order, a lost wages program, could help Idahoans earn an extra $300 a week, but the Idaho Department of Labor says the specifics are still pending.

“The difficulty is always is trying to do a one size fits all, that number in Idaho is a different number than what it should be in New York City and that’s the issue,” Idaho Senator (R) James Risch said. “All of this is temporary,”

Latest reports show the unemployment rate dropped from nearly six percent to five percent in July. While there is still work to be done, Idaho is fairing well, compared to many other states.

“The 64.2% (labor participation rate) for July puts us back at where we were in March,” Shaul said “And so that’s going against that labor force number increase. So that just shows you that Idaho’s labor force seems to be in good condition, seems to be, despite the pandemic, people are still going to work.”

