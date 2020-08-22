Wildfire smoke can cause eye issues.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Putting you first, we wanted to know what the smoky air can do to your eyes and how to adjust.

Optometrist Dr. Jay Hartwell says the carbon and dust particles from the smoke can cause issues. He says these problems could include dry eyes, watery eyes, or even conjunctivitis.

If you are having problems and wear contacts, Hartwell recommends wearing glasses. He says air purifiers and cold compressors help as well. If you are dealing with itchy eyes, Hartwell says to get over-the-counter eye drops.

“These symptoms can last a week or two after the air finally clears out,” Hartwell said. “It takes a while for it to get out of your system, so don’t panic.”

Even though the sun may not look as bright with the hazy, smoky skies, Hartwell says to refrain from looking at it. The sun can still damage your eyesight.

