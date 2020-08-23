Cassia county fair concludes

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Cassia County wrapped up Saturday with Rodeo

Saturday also marked the culmination of hard work for many involved in 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) programs.

Even though the FFA programs may not have been able to have certain activities, the Cassia County Fair provided an opportunity to have a little sense of normalcy.

“It feels good during this crazy pandemic to be able to come out here and do what we love and show off our animals that we have been working for all summer,” said Raft River FFA President Kagen Knudsen.

“We are very fortunate to be able to have great people in the community who support us and buy these animals from us,” Burley FFA Vice President Ashlyn Hill. “I know I do it for college money so I am very appreciative of those people who support me and what I do.”

The removal of exhibits from the fair will take place Sunday and Monday.

