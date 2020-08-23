Advertisement

Cassia county fair concludes

4-H and FFA animal sales took place Saturday.
Cassia county fair concludes. 4-H and FFA animal sales took place Saturday.
Cassia county fair concludes. 4-H and FFA animal sales took place Saturday.(KMVT)
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:51 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Cassia County wrapped up Saturday with Rodeo

Saturday also marked the culmination of hard work for many involved in 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) programs.

Even though the FFA programs may not have been able to have certain activities, the Cassia County Fair provided an opportunity to have a little sense of normalcy.

“It feels good during this crazy pandemic to be able to come out here and do what we love and show off our animals that we have been working for all summer,” said Raft River FFA President Kagen Knudsen.

“We are very fortunate to be able to have great people in the community who support us and buy these animals from us,” Burley FFA Vice President Ashlyn Hill. “I know I do it for college money so I am very appreciative of those people who support me and what I do.”

The removal of exhibits from the fair will take place Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

CSI holds 23rd annual Lori Rogers Fly Like an Eagle golf tournament

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
CSI holds 23rd annual Lori Rogers Fly Like an Eagle golf tournament.

News

Unemployment levels in Idaho among lowest in nation

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:58 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Unemployment levels in Idaho among lowest in nation. Initial unemployment claims are up though

News

Wildfire smoke can cause eye issues

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:35 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Wildfire smoke can cause eye issues. Even with smoky skies, sun can still damage eyesight

News

Business is booming, but Twin Falls is still dealing with a housing shortage

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:28 PM MDT
Active housing listings down 50 percent from last year.

Latest News

News

People looking to move to the Twin Falls County having a hard time finding a house

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:25 PM MDT
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
All around Twin Falls County, people are looking to buy houses, but Jaci Walker from Keller Williams says the demand is greater than the supply.

News

Many people looking to move to Twin Falls County

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:58 PM MDT
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
With many people looking to move to Twin Falls County, the houses are flying off the market.

News

Wildfire smoke can cause eye issues.

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:58 PM MDT
Wildfire smoke can cause eye issues. Even with smoky skies, sun can still damage eyesight.

News

Unemployment levels in Idaho among lowest in nation

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:58 PM MDT
Unemployment levels in Idaho among lowest in nation. Initial unemployment claims are up though

News

Idaho remains in stage 4 for the sixth time.

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:31 PM MDT
Idaho remains in stage four

State

Gov. Brad Little host press conference Friday

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:17 PM MDT
Governor Little will host a press conference regarding Stage 4 of Idaho Rebounds at Friday at noon in Boise.