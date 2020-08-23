Advertisement

CSI holds 23rd annual Lori Rogers Fly Like an Eagle golf tournament

The fundraiser took place at Twin Falls Golf Club
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The College of Southern Idaho athletic department put on the 23rd annual Lori Rogers Fly Like an Eagle golf tournament Saturday at Twin Falls Golf Club.

The event honors Lori Rogers, the late wife of CSI omen’s basketball coach Randy Rogers, and is a fundraiser for the CSI athletic department.

CSI basketball and baseball players came out to help with the event and interact with the community. 

Athletic Director Joel Bate says this was the first event the department has held since March. 

Bate says this event is crucial for the Golden Eagles.

“This event means a lot to our operations, our scholarship, our budget. We count on this every year to kind of get us started meeting our fundraising goals, " Bate said.

Since all sports except cross country have moved competition to January, Bate says an event like this helps CSI athletics touch base with the community.

