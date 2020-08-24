750 Magic Valley families in need receive 5 food boxes each in community food distribution

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - More than 3,000 food boxes were distributed to Magic Valley families in need Saturday, and volunteers tell KMVT the distribution shows the very real need for food in the area.

In response to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the community. The USDA Coronavirus Food Assistance Program and the Idaho Foodbank are able to supply 750 families with five boxes of food each.

“When we do the community distributions like this, you get to really get a grasp for the whole need that exists,” said Jim Beitz the vice president of operations for the Idaho Food Bank. “And these are anonymous enough that people that who never go to a pantry who would never go stand in line they are out here. You can see them and you can really get a measure of the need that is out there.”

Each of the food boxes contain items purchased from local farmers and producers. Saturday was the third food distribution in the Magic Valley and the amount of food given to each family nearly doubled this month, with each household getting around 100 pounds of food.

“And so around the state these frozen boxes probably to the tune of 5000 a month are coming in, and so we have got them on this distribution it will probably be the only time there on this distribution but we are happy to give them today,” Beitz said.

The community food distributions will continue to happen on the third Saturday of the month for as long as possible. The food bank says they have served more food in the last three months than any other three month period they have had.

