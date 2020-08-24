Advertisement

750 Magic Valley families in need receive 5 food boxes each in community food distribution

Over 3,000 food boxes were distributed to Magic Valley families in need today, and the volunteers tell KMVT Saturday’s distribution shows the very real need for food in the area.
Over 3,000 food boxes were distributed to Magic Valley families in need today, and the volunteers tell KMVT Saturday’s distribution shows the very real need for food in the area.(KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:06 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - More than 3,000 food boxes were distributed to Magic Valley families in need Saturday, and volunteers tell KMVT the distribution shows the very real need for food in the area.

In response to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the community. The USDA Coronavirus Food Assistance Program and the Idaho Foodbank are able to supply 750 families with five boxes of food each.

“When we do the community distributions like this, you get to really get a grasp for the whole need that exists,” said Jim Beitz the vice president of operations for the Idaho Food Bank. “And these are anonymous enough that people that who never go to a pantry who would never go stand in line they are out here. You can see them and you can really get a measure of the need that is out there.”

Each of the food boxes contain items purchased from local farmers and producers. Saturday was the third food distribution in the Magic Valley and the amount of food given to each family nearly doubled this month, with each household getting around 100 pounds of food.

“And so around the state these frozen boxes probably to the tune of 5000 a month are coming in, and so we have got them on this distribution it will probably be the only time there on this distribution but we are happy to give them today,” Beitz said.

The community food distributions will continue to happen on the third Saturday of the month for as long as possible. The food bank says they have served more food in the last three months than any other three month period they have had.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Consumer

Beer and wine sales did well amid coronavirus shutdown

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Layne Rabe
The dollar sales were up 28 percent in March over the prior year and while sales are starting to go back to normal with the re-opening the beverage industry is still flowing

News

CSI holds 23rd annual Lori Rogers Fly Like an Eagle golf tournament

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:03 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
CSI holds 23rd annual Lori Rogers Fly Like an Eagle golf tournament.

News

Cassia County Fair concludes

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:51 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Cassia county fair concludes. 4-H and FFA animal sales took place Saturday.

News

Unemployment levels in Idaho among lowest in nation

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:58 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Unemployment levels in Idaho among lowest in nation. Initial unemployment claims are up though

Latest News

News

Wildfire smoke can cause eye issues

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:35 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Wildfire smoke can cause eye issues. Even with smoky skies, sun can still damage eyesight

News

Business is booming, but Twin Falls still deals with a housing shortage

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:28 PM MDT
|
By Steve Kirch
Active housing listings down 50 percent from last year.

News

People looking to move to the Twin Falls County having a hard time finding a house

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:25 PM MDT
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
All around Twin Falls County, people are looking to buy houses, but Jaci Walker from Keller Williams says the demand is greater than the supply.

News

Many people looking to move to Twin Falls County

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:58 PM MDT
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
With many people looking to move to Twin Falls County, the houses are flying off the market.

News

Wildfire smoke can cause eye issues.

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:58 PM MDT
Wildfire smoke can cause eye issues. Even with smoky skies, sun can still damage eyesight.

News

Unemployment levels in Idaho among lowest in nation

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:58 PM MDT
Unemployment levels in Idaho among lowest in nation. Initial unemployment claims are up though