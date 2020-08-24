Advertisement

AAA Idaho asks drivers to rethink the definition of ‘school zone'

Driver needs to be extra careful in residential areas with more kids studying at home
Drivers need to be extra cautious with more kids studying at home this year.
Drivers need to be extra cautious with more kids studying at home this year.
By Steve Kirch
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:43 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - School is starting up across the Gem State, and with more kids studying online due to COVID-19, AAA is asking Idaho drivers to rethink the definition of “school zone” and act accordingly.

AAA Idaho is warning drivers that kids who are taking classes online at home might have recess on a different schedule than those who attend traditional school, so drivers need to be extra cautious when driving through residential areas.

The organization is also advising drivers to avoid residential and school zones all together if possible and take an alternate route.

Some other tips AAA Idaho has for drivers, children, and parent are:

  • Teach your kids the rules of the road. Remind them never to dart out into the street, including between cars, and to use crosswalks wherever possible. Parents should also make sure that hoods, hats, and headphones don’t prevent their children from seeing or hearing vehicles as they cross the street, even in a crosswalk. Children should wear bright or reflective items of clothing if they’ll be walking in the dark.
  • Follow the school zone basics. Strictly observe signs, flashing lights, and signals from crossing guards. It’s dangerous and illegal to overtake a stopped bus with flashing lights.
  • Try the “walking school bus.” If your children routinely walk to school, coordinate a “walking school bus” with other parents to have a large group of the neighborhood kids walk to school together. The larger group size will help alert motorists to the presence of schoolchildren, and parents can take turns “driving the bus,” with an adult or two walking with the group each day. Parents should wear bright clothing to be even more conspicuous.

Eva Craner, who is the public relations director for the Twin Falls School District said, “Every year we deal with incidents that are near misses or a student gets hit by a car, so (drivers) be cognizant that our kids are out there, and we all need to take part in protecting them in our community.”

