Aja, Robert

HAGERMAN—Robert Aja, Sr., 88 years old, was born April 19, 1932 in Drake Arizona, and died August 19, 2020 at his home in Hagerman Idaho. He was the son of Manuel and Matilde Aja and spent his childhood in Glendale, Az.

He married Doris in 1950. He moved to Hagerman, Idaho in 1976.

He later married Sherry in 1979. Robert spent his career in law enforcement and was the Gooding County Sheriff for 16 years. After leaving law enforcement, Robert spent many years assisting his son with his business in Boise, Idaho.

Robert was preceded in death by: his parents; three siblings; and his daughter - Deb.

Robert is survived by: his wife – Sherry; two sons; four daughters; 14 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

Due to COVID, the funeral service will be a private family gathering.

There will be a celebration of life at the American Legion Hall in Hagerman on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Shriners or a charity of your choice.

Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.