Aluminum can shortage effects can be felt in Idaho

“If you go look at the beverage isle it probably looks like the toilet paper back in March.”
By Layne Rabe
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:31 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - It started with toilet paper, then it was hand sanitizer, and the latest shortage caused by the coronavirus — aluminum cans.

“If you go look at the beverage isle it probably looks like the toilet paper back in March,” said Mitch Watkins, president of Watkins Distributing in Twin Falls. “It’s not only affecting beer companies but pop companies, anyone who puts anything in a can.”

And the effects of the shortage are starting to be felt in southern Idaho.

“Koto’s is one of our best-selling beers and they’re right across the street,” said Tom Ashenbrener, owner of Rudy’s – A Cook’s Paradise. “Fantastic Twin Falls brewer there are some others now in town, and in the region, and they’re all feeling that same pinch. But I know that Koto’s has problems and when they come it’s a semi unloading.”

While there isn’t a shortage of glass, it’s unfortunately not as simple and changing the vessel the beer is put in.

“If you’re set up to do cans, you’re not always set up to do bottles,” said Ashenbrener.

Cans are cheaper for the brewers and cans are easier to ship.

And with the pandemic causing people to not dine in as much people are buying packs of beer and soda leading to the increased demand for cans. Distributors say the effects could be felt for another six to eight weeks while manufacturers try to catch up.

To ensure these local breweries succeed, there are ways to help.

“That’s why I would just really encourage people to, whether they’re comfortable going out, to go out, if they’re not comfortable going out to still utilize these folks for take-out meals and home delivery, they’ve all really beefed up their capabilities,” said Watkins.

Most breweries have reusable glass growlers customers can take in to fill up if they want to buy beer without having to use cans.

