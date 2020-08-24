Beer and wine sales did well amid coronavirus shutdown

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - If you noticed emptier than usual beer and wine shelves during the coronavirus shutdown, you’re not crazy.

Sales increased significantly when the pandemic hit. While the restaurant and bars were hit hard with the shut down the purchases of beer and wine in grocery stores and convenient stores went way up. The dollar sales were up 28 percent in March over the prior year and while sales are starting to go back to normal with the re-opening the beverage industry is still flowing, but people are still staying at home.

“And even sense the bars and restaurants opened its still been more of a shift to grocery and convenient stores of total volume sales,” said Mitch Watkins, president of Watkins Distributing in Twin Falls.” So, from a distributor standpoint our total volume has actually increased but it’s been kind of a profound shift .”

And while the distributors appreciate the sales in grocery stores they hope the community can help local businesses as well.

“We’re just hopeful that people, if they’re not comfortable going out and eating yet that they’re still doing the take home and delivery and still trying to trade with these folks cause eventually once this virus passes we want to have a robust restaurant and bar trade.” Said Watkins

And as the state and southern Idaho re-open there is hope for local shops that are open now after the shutdown, like Rudy’s – A Cook’s Paradise.

“The wine and beer sales definitely picked up.” Said Tom Ashenbrener, owner of Rudy’s – A Cook’s Paradise

And he says there’s plenty of reasons for that.

“Pent up demand, wanting to be, you’re at home more, you wanting to cook more, wine goes well with that, its part of accentuating the flavors of food. And, just maybe a bit of release.” Said Ashenbrener

And with store’s like Rudy’s open people were happy to get a higher quality of wine.

He added, “Also a little bit better quality, a little bit more expensive, the average bottle price probably went up 15 to 20 percent.”

So while the state of Idaho is still re-opening the cans and bottles have been opening the whole time.

