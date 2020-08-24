Bellevue man faces federal changes on importation and distribution of fentanyl

BOISE Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A Bellevue man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of importation and distribution of fentanyl in Idaho.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho, Bart M. Davis, made the announcement Friday in a news release.

Dakota James Hoffman, 28, of Bellevue, was indicted on July 14. He was arrested in northern California on Aug. 14. Hoffman’s indictment alleges on March 15 he imported fentanyl into the United States and further distributed into Idaho.

Hoffman is scheduled to appear on Sept. 3 in Idaho, where he will be formally arraigned on the indictment and a trial date will be set. Further proceedings will take place before U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill at the federal courthouse in Boise. This case was investigated by the Blaine County Sheriff's Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration. According to the news release, an indictment is a means of charging a person with criminal activity. It is not evidence. The person is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The charges of importation of fentanyl and distribution of fentanyl are each punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison, a maximum fine of $1,000,000, and up to three years of supervised release.

