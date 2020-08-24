Construction begins on Hailey’s newest subdivision

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Construction has begun on Hailey’s newest subdivision that not only aims provide needed housing in the area but also be more environmentally conscious.

Approved by the City council in May, the Sunbeam Subdivision in its first phase will consist of 91 dwelling units to be constructed on 70 lots in east Hailey. The developer has committed to achieving a National Green Building Standard 3 Star Certification. This program certifies that the development has implemented strategies that utilize land, water, energy and other resources wisely.

“We have a tremendous need for housing in Hailey particularly for full-time employees and workers,” said Lisa Horowitz the Hailey Community Development director. “Our council is looking for diversity in housing stock and they are looking for projects that are progressive on the environmental and sustainability front so this project hit both of those goals.”

All buildings that are constructed will be wired for future use of solar energy, and the amount of lawn area will be restricted on each lot proportionately to the lot size.

Some of the key goals include:

Limiting turf on each lot to 40% or less of landscaped area;

Installation of drought-tolerant landscape or hardscape outside of areas of turf;

Providing a 9-acre naturalized public park;

Requiring rough-in for roof-top solar systems as each house is constructed;

Bike path connectivity to the surrounding neighborhoods; and

A variety of lot sizes and configurations, including Cottage lots, to offer options to diverse income categories.

