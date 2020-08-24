Gnesa, Arthur

GOODING—Arthur Gnesa, 92, a resident of Gooding, passed away at his home on Monday, August 17, 2020 of natural causes.

Arthur Gnesa was born on July 26, 1928 in Salinas, California, the son of Silvio and Alice Gnesa. He was raised and educated in Salinas.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, 1950 – 1952, where he earned a Purple Heart. After the war he returned to California where he worked in construction.

Art married the love of his life - Barbara Ann Lompa on May 29, 1955 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hollister, California. They were married for 53 years before her passing - 13 years to the date of Art’s passing – August 17, 2007.

During the early years of their marriage they lived and ranched in Hollister. After their children were born, the family decided to move to Idaho. In 1969 he stuffed himself, Barbara and all the children into the cab of a 1967 International Truck and moved to Gooding, where he continued his passion of breaking horses, raising cattle and working in the fields.

Some of the fondest memories of Art for Ben, Ed and Jim, were hunting trips to the 9 O’Clock Hill along with all the handlines that had to be moved before they could go and the cows that were fed when they returned home. He never let anything come before work for the kids, which shows in their incredible work ethics now. Art was proud of his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. The last several years were hard on him without Barbara by his side. She was an exceptional wife, mother and grandmother. The love these two shared will never be forgotten.

He is survived by: his son – Ben (Carol) Gnesa of Gooding; son – Ed (Lana) Gnesa of Gooding; and son – Jim (Shannon) Gnesa of Hazelton; eight grandchildren – Mandi (Cameron) Carrico, Bill (Allie) Gnesa, Joe (Jessica) Gnesa, Crystal Miller, Jillyen Miller, Amy (Buddy) Peterson, Matt Tranholt and Jenna Gnesa; and great grandchildren – Kody, Ellie and Ty Carrico, Klarissa, Stephen and Afton Gnesa, Ave and Elyse Gnesa, Wyatt, Meritt, Baylor Peterson, Sierra Malone, Hannah Russell, Harmony Russell, Austin Miller, Makayla Miller, Faith Skelton and Tyler Skelton.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; his wife - Barbara; and his two brothers – Gene and Harold.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Gnesa 7 Triangle Ranch – Trout Lake, east of Gooding. Burial will be in the Gnesa Family Cemetery.

Family and friends may call on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Social distancing is recommended.

