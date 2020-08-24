Advertisement

Gnesa, Arthur

August 17, 2020, age 92
Arthur Gnesa, 92, a resident of Gooding, passed away at his home on Monday, August 17, 2020 of natural causes.
Arthur Gnesa, 92, a resident of Gooding, passed away at his home on Monday, August 17, 2020 of natural causes.(Demaray Funeral Service)
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 2:23 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODING—Arthur Gnesa, 92, a resident of Gooding, passed away at his home on Monday, August 17, 2020 of natural causes.

Arthur Gnesa was born on July 26, 1928 in Salinas, California, the son of Silvio and Alice Gnesa. He was raised and educated in Salinas.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, 1950 – 1952, where he earned a Purple Heart. After the war he returned to California where he worked in construction.

Art married the love of his life - Barbara Ann Lompa on May 29, 1955 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hollister, California. They were married for 53 years before her passing - 13 years to the date of Art’s passing – August 17, 2007.

During the early years of their marriage they lived and ranched in Hollister. After their children were born, the family decided to move to Idaho. In 1969 he stuffed himself, Barbara and all the children into the cab of a 1967 International Truck and moved to Gooding, where he continued his passion of breaking horses, raising cattle and working in the fields.

Some of the fondest memories of Art for Ben, Ed and Jim, were hunting trips to the 9 O’Clock Hill along with all the handlines that had to be moved before they could go and the cows that were fed when they returned home. He never let anything come before work for the kids, which shows in their incredible work ethics now. Art was proud of his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. The last several years were hard on him without Barbara by his side. She was an exceptional wife, mother and grandmother. The love these two shared will never be forgotten.

He is survived by: his son – Ben (Carol) Gnesa of Gooding; son – Ed (Lana) Gnesa of Gooding; and son – Jim (Shannon) Gnesa of Hazelton; eight grandchildren – Mandi (Cameron) Carrico, Bill (Allie) Gnesa, Joe (Jessica) Gnesa, Crystal Miller, Jillyen Miller, Amy (Buddy) Peterson, Matt Tranholt and Jenna Gnesa; and great grandchildren – Kody, Ellie and Ty Carrico, Klarissa, Stephen and Afton Gnesa, Ave and Elyse Gnesa, Wyatt, Meritt, Baylor Peterson, Sierra Malone, Hannah Russell, Harmony Russell, Austin Miller, Makayla Miller, Faith Skelton and Tyler Skelton.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; his wife - Barbara; and his two brothers – Gene and Harold.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Gnesa 7 Triangle Ranch – Trout Lake, east of Gooding. Burial will be in the Gnesa Family Cemetery.

Family and friends may call on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Social distancing is recommended.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Latest News

Obituaries

Aja, Robert

Updated: moments ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Robert Aja, Sr., 88 years old, was born April 19, 1932 in Drake Arizona, and died August 19, 2020 at his home in Hagerman Idaho.

Obituaries

Glauner, Rod

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Rod Glauner, 91, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Rosetta Assisted Living in Twin Falls.

Obituaries

Rogers, Ron

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Ron Rogers, 78, a resident of Nampa and formerly of Gooding, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Meridian.

Obituaries

Alvey, Patricia “Pat”

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Patricia "Pat" Alvey, 82, of Twin Falls, died Friday, August 21, 2020, at home.

Obituaries

Benavidez, Olivia

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Olivia Benavidez, 86, a resident of Wendell, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls.

Latest News

News

750 Magic Valley families in need receive 5 food boxes each in community food distribution

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
More than 3,000 food boxes were distributed to Magic Valley families in need, and the volunteers tell KMVT Saturday’s distribution shows the very real need for food in the area.

Events

Sun Valley film festival goes completely virtual this year

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:45 PM MDT
|
By Layne Rabe
The 13th annual Family of Woman Film Festival will be held completely virtual.

Salute to Farmers

Salute to Farmers: Riverbend Dairy

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:55 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Salute to Farmers: Riverbend Dairy. For Arie Roeloffs, its always been dairy farming.

Community

Riding the bus this school year

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:52 PM MDT
|
By Garrett Hottle
KMVT talked with the Director of Operations for the Mid-Colombia Bus Company

Community

Power outage impacts school day in Buhl

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:29 PM MDT
|
By KMVT News Staff
A power outage impacted school in the Buhl School District on Wednesday. All A Day students will now attend school on Thursday, Aug. 20 and B Day students are going to attend school on Friday, Aug. 21.