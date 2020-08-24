Advertisement

Idaho lawmakers begin special session due to coronavirus

Idaho lawmakers have started a special session to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:12 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers have started a special session to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The special session called by Republican Gov. Brad Little started Monday morning with lawmakers looking at changes to elections laws to smooth voting for the Nov. 3 election.

Lawmakers are also planning to look at changes to liability laws they say are needed to protect businesses, schools and government entities from lawsuits from people who get COVID-19.

Space was limited in the gallery in the House of Representatives due to the virus, but people started chanting and banging on the doors.

Someone shattered glass on the doors, and the crowd made their way in to fill gallery seating. 

