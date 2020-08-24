Intermountain Healthcare eases visitor restrictions

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Visitors to Intermountain Heathcare facilities in Idaho and Utah will notice eased visitor restrictions.

On Friday, the hospital system announced updates to its visitation guidelines due to decreases in the number of COVID-19 cases, rate of positive tests and number of hospitalizations across its service areas.

“The support and presence of families and loved ones is important and we’re proud of Utah’s collective response to the pandemic,” said Dr. Mark Briesacher, chief physician executive physician for Intermountain. “These changes are dependent upon the continued downward trend of COVID-19 spread and impact in our communities.”

The number of visitors is still limited, but in certain situations one or more visitors or companions are allowed.

The not-for-profit health system still encourages patients to communicate with friends or family electronically or by phone. Health care team members can assist those who may be lacking a device to connect with loved ones virtually.

“Although there are still limitations on the number and type of visitors to our hospitals and emergency departments, we understand that communicating with loved ones and friends is still an important part of a patient’s healing,” said Sue Robel, Intermountain’s chief nursing executive.

Intermountain Healthcare has Idaho facilities in Burley, Idaho Falls and Pocatello.

The updated guidelines are as follows:

General Guidelines: To enter an Intermountain hospital, physician’s office, lab, or clinic, visitors must still:

Be in Good Health. Visitors with signs of illness or who have active COVID-19 or a pending COVID-19 test result won’t be allowed in.

Complete a Screening at the Entrance of the Facility. This screening includes a short series of questions about symptoms performed by greeters at all facility entrances. (Note: A “screening” doesn’t mean visitors must get a COVID-19 test). However, if visitors are experiencing symptoms, they should refrain from visiting and reach out to their healthcare provider for advice.

Wear Appropriate Protective Equipment. All visitors must wear a face covering and are encouraged to bring their own cloth face coverings or masks. For some circumstances, masks and other protective equipment will be provided.

Wash Hands or Use Alcohol Sanitizer. This should be done before entering and after leaving Intermountain facilities and rooms to prevent the spread of viruses on high-touch areas.

Maintain Social Distance from Others While in the Facility. This includes staying six feet away from other guests and avoiding gathering in waiting rooms, lobbies, or entrances.

Guidelines for Intermountain Hospitals and Emergency Departments (for visitors of patients who aren’t COVID-19 positive or aren’t suspected to be positive):

Patients over 18 years old may have a maximum of two designated visitors throughout their stay, with a maximum of one visitor at a time.

Patients under 18 years old may have a maximum of two designated visitors at a time, with a maximum of one designated visitor at a time if treatment is occurring in an intensive care area.

As determined by the care team, a maximum of four designated visitors will be allowed for clinical conferences or care planning discussions, with a total of two at the bedside at a time.

Visitors who have cognitive or physical needs and require support to safely arrive at their destination may be allowed help from one companion to enter the facility. Please speak with the front desk upon arrival about specific circumstances.

For visitors of hospital patients who are COVID-19 positive (or are suspected to be positive), no visitors will be allowed, except under the following circumstances:

Patients under 18 years old may have a maximum of two designated visitors throughout their stay, with a maximum of one designated visitor at a time.

Patients who need an adult to keep them safe may have a maximum of one healthy designated visitor throughout their stay.

Mothers in labor who are COVID-19 positive may have a maximum of one designated visitor throughout their stay.

For COVID-19 patients at end of life, up to four total designated visitors will be allowed while in the hospital, two at a time in the patient room. These visitors must be over the age of 12 and must wear specific protective equipment.

As determined by the care team, a maximum of four designated visitors will be allowed for clinical conferences or care planning discussions, with a total of two at the bedside at a time.

A “designated visitor” for these COVID-19 positive patients may not switch with other individuals through the course of a hospital stay. For example, if a patient under 18 years old designated their mother and father as visitors, the father may not switch with a grandparent. Any exceptions to these hospital and emergency room guidelines will require approval through the hospital and medical leadership at the facility.

Intermountain Clinics: All patients may have a maximum of one person accompany them to an appointment.

For the most up to date visitor guidelines at all Intermountain Healthcare facilities, please visit https://intermountainhealthcare.org/visitors .

