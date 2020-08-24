Minidoka School District to allow fans at games

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - In just a matter of days, the Minidoka County School District waived its policy of not allowing fans at athletic competitions.

The school board revised the reopening plan to only include three colors; green, yellow and red, removing orange altogether.

Now the school district is sitting in yellow, meaning fans will be allowed to attend activities and games.

This is pleasing news to Minico High School athletic director, Brady Trenkle.

“You know we’re excited about that obviously, everyone knows is that Minico has really good fans, they travel in bunches and always there to support the kids so,” Trenkle said.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.