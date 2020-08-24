Advertisement

Mountain lion attacks and kills horse near Hailey

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game have reports of a mountain lion attacking and killing a horse near Hailey on Sunday.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game have reports of a mountain lion attacking and killing a horse near Hailey on Sunday.(KMVT)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:32 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Hailey, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Idaho Department of Fish and Game reports a mountain lion attacked and killed a horse Sunday near Hailey.

Reports came in during the early morning hours of Sunday, in the Red Elephant Gulch region of Croy Canyon, west of Hailey.

Fish and Game officers investigated the report on Sunday morning, and with assistance from U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services, confirmed the older mare was killed by a mountain lion while on pasture grounds.

Traps have been set in an effort to locate the mountain lion responsible for the attack. Residents are reminded to be vigilant for wildlife, such as mountain lions, throughout the Wood River Valley. Some reports include sightings of lions during daylight hours, which is not typical behavior.

Best practices if a person comes in close proximity to a lion.
Never run away from a mountain lion. The lion’s instinct is to chase and ultimately catch what they perceive as potential prey.
Never turn your back on a lion. Always face them while making yourself look as large as you can. Yell loudly, but don’t scream. A high-pitched scream may mimic the sound of a wounded animal.
Slowly back away while maintaining eye contact with the lion.
Safety equipment you may choose to carry could include bear spray, a noise device, like an air-horn, and if you walk in the dark, a very bright flashlight.
If you are attacked, fight back.

Wood River Valley residents and visitors should immediately report any encounter that results in an attack to the Magic Valley Regional Office at 208-324-4359 during business hours, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Friday. If after hours, local conservation officers can be reached by calling the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.

Reports can also be made to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office at 208-788-5555.

Mountain lion sightings and observations should be reported to the Fish and Game, Magic Valley Regional Office at 208-324-4359.

