New Burley resident wins $300K in Idaho Lottery scratch game ticket

"I thought I’d won maybe $1,000”
A man who recently moved to Idaho won $300,000 from the Idaho Lottery after purchasing a ticket Friday night in Burley.
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:22 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
The Idaho Lottery said Michael Clark won the top prize from the lottery’s 100X the Cash Scratch Game. The ticket was purchases at Mr. Gas on Overland and 21st Street in Burley.

Clark has worked off and on in Idaho for several years and relocated this summer to the Magic Valley from Texarkana, Arkansas, with his wife Cortnie.

On Friday, the couple stopped at the gas station to buy a couple late-night snacks.

“I had a $50 winner, so I cashed it and bought just the one 100X the Cash ticket,” he said. “I scratched the bar code, scanned it, and it said I had to claim it at the Lottery.  I thought I’d won maybe $1,000.”

He started playing the ticket and uncovered the winning number. 

“The zeroes on the prize just kept coming, three of them, then another and another. It was unbelievable!” Clark said. 

Clark plans to invest his winnings for the future.

Idaho Lottery said for selling the winning ticket, Mr. Gas receives a bonus of $20,000.

