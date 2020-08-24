Police: Boise man dies after being hit while crossing street

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise police say a 38-year-old man was hit and killed while crossing a city street Sunday night.

The Boise Police Department said emergency responders were called to the crash scene about 10 p.m. and found the Boise man, who was crossing the street when he was hit by the car.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The police department said in a prepared statement that the driver, a 72-year-old man, stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

The crash remains under investigation, and officials do not believe alcohol was a factor.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.