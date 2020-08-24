Advertisement

Police: Boise man dies after being hit while crossing street

Boise police say a 38-year-old man was hit and killed while crossing a city street Sunday night.
Boise police say a 38-year-old man was hit and killed while crossing a city street Sunday night.(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:55 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise police say a 38-year-old man was hit and killed while crossing a city street Sunday night.

The Boise Police Department said emergency responders were called to the crash scene about 10 p.m. and found the Boise man, who was crossing the street when he was hit by the car.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The police department said in a prepared statement that the driver, a 72-year-old man, stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

The crash remains under investigation, and officials do not believe alcohol was a factor.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New Burley resident wins $300K in Idaho Lottery scratch game ticket

Updated: 11 minutes ago
A man who recently moved to Idaho won $300,000 from the Idaho Lottery after purchasing a ticket Friday night in Burley.

Crime

Bellevue man faces federal changes on importation and distribution of fentanyl

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
A Bellevue man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of importation and distribution of fentanyl in Idaho.

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

Crime

One faces charges in gang-related shooting in Burley

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
A Burley man faces an attempted murder charge after a passing car was shot at Sunday evening in Burley.

Latest News

Consumer

Aluminum can shortage effects can be felt in Idaho

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Layne Rabe
The national aluminum can shortage is widespread and felt right here in Idaho

State

Idaho lawmakers begin special session due to coronavirus

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Idaho lawmakers have started a special session to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Twin Falls teachers say face masks and social distancing not an issue first week back

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
Kids are really happy to back at school with their friends

News

AAA Idaho asks drivers to rethink the definition of ‘school zone'

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
Driver needs to extra careful in residential areas with more kids studying at home

News

750 Magic Valley families in need receive 5 food boxes each in community food distribution

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
More than 3,000 food boxes were distributed to Magic Valley families in need, and the volunteers tell KMVT Saturday’s distribution shows the very real need for food in the area.

Consumer

Beer and wine sales did well amid coronavirus shutdown

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Layne Rabe
The dollar sales were up 28 percent in March over the prior year and while sales are starting to go back to normal with the re-opening the beverage industry is still flowing