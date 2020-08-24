Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Monday, August 24, 2020

There is an Air Quality Alert in effect for all of our viewing area until at least 1pm today as the air quality is currently unhealthy, especially for sensitive groups, due to all the wildfire smoke that is currently around our area. If possible, definitely try and limit your time outdoors today, especially if you are sensitive to increased smoke or particulate levels. There is also a good chance that this Air Quality Alert is going to be in effect for most of this week as this smoke is not going to be going anywhere anytime soon.

It is going to be smoky for most of this work week and potentially even the beginning of next weekend as some smoke from multiple wildfires throughout the west continues to stream into our area. An area of high pressure currently located over the Desert Southwest is responsible for these smoky conditions, as this area of high pressure is providing us with southwesterly flow aloft, which is bringing all the smoke from the wildfires that are currently burning in locations to our southwest into our area. This area of high pressure is not going to be moving much over the next several days, which is why these smoky conditions are going to be sticking around for a while. The air quality is also likely going to be unhealthy, especially for sensitive groups, for the next several days, so try and limit your time outdoors if possible.

Aside from the smoke, we are also going to have some cloud cover and some rain showers and thunderstorms around over the next couple of days as some monsoonal moisture and the remnants of Tropical Storm Genevieve work their way into our area. For today and tonight, there are going to be some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around as this moisture begins to work its way into our area. We are then going to have a chance to see some rain showers and thunderstorms tomorrow and Wednesday in all locations as this moisture works its way through our area. Some lingering rain showers and thunderstorms are then possible on Thursday as this moisture begins to leave our area. Mostly dry conditions are then expected on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The smoke that we are going to have around over the several days is also going to allow our temperatures for most of this week to be a little bit cooler than they would have been if the smoke was not in the sky. Now since it is hard to determine exactly how much smoke versus sunshine we are going to see on a given day, that means it is also hard to determine just how warm/hot it is going to be on a given day as well. Because of that, the temperatures for the next several days may easily end up being warmer or cooler than what is forecasted. In general though, you can expect high temperatures for the next six days (today through Saturday) to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in the Magic Valley.

As we head into next Sunday, a pretty significant cold front is going to work its way through our area. This cold front is going to switch our flow aloft from southwesterly to northwesterly which is going to help us get rid of the smoke that we are going to be dealing with for most of this week. This cold front is also going to bring us breezy conditions and cooler (and more fall-like) temperatures as sustained wind speeds on Sunday are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and high temperatures on Sunday are only going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s.

For the latest on all advisories, watches, and warnings in Southern Idaho, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (MONDAY, AUGUST 24):

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, decreasing clouds with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around. Warm. Winds: East to WNW 5-15 mph. High: 87

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, decreasing clouds with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around. Warm. Winds: NNW to SSW 5-15 mph. High: 85

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around. Warm. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph. Low: 64

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly clear with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, mainly after midnight. Winds: NNW 5-15 mph. Low: 57

TOMORROW (TUESDAY, AUGUST 25):

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. A little cooler. Winds: SW to NW 5-15 mph. High: 84

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. A little cooler. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph during the morning, then WSW 5-20 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 81

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around. Warm. Winds: South 5-10 mph. Low: 62

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Winds: WNW to North 5-15 mph. Low: 55

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly sunny with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around. Warm. High: 85 Low: 59

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly sunny with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 82 Low: 53

THURSDAY, AUGUST 27:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly sunny with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. High: 84 Low: 57

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Warm. High: 82 Low: 52

FRIDAY, AUGUST 28:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mainly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Warm. High: 85 Low: 57

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mainly sunny skies. Warm. High: 83 Low: 52

SATURDAY, AUGUST 29:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/Hazy skies. Aside from that, sunny skies. Warm. High: 85 Low: 56

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/Hazy skies. Aside from that, sunny skies. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 83 Low: 49

SUNDAY, AUGUST 30:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Breezy and cooler. High: 78

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mainly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and cooler. High: 76

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.