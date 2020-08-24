Three arrested in gang-related shooting in Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A Burley man faces an attempted murder charge and two others are in custody after a gang-related shooting Sunday.

The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting, which occurred in the area of 10th Street and Yale Avenue in Burley.

Deputies found multiple spent shell casings from various calibers on the street, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said three people shot at a vehicle as it drove by them and law enforcement confirmed the shooting was gang related.

Deputies located and arrested Pedro Nanez III, 28, of Burley, in connection to the shooting. The sheriff’s office said they had a total of three people in custody. Nanez was booked into the Mini-Cassia Justice Center on the charge of attempted murder. It is unclear at this time, if and how many people may have been injured.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate as this is a developing story. More details to come as soon as they become available.

