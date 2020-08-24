Twin Falls teachers say face masks and social distancing not an issue first week back

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Despite smoke filled skies on Friday, the Twin Falls School District was able to complete its first week school without many issues.

At O’Leary Middle School, Samantha Mauch teaches at 8th grade Math and Algebra I, and she said she pretty much had a sleepless night before the first day of school this year.

All these new things: cleaning our desk between class periods, taking a mask break, keeping your mask on. All those things are really scary to me,” Mauch said.

In the end she said it turned out be not as bad as she thought it would be.

“At the end of the day I was really tired, but I was like ‘you know it wasn’t as bad as i thought it was going to be’. It wasn’t the monster I built up in my head,” Mauch said.

Julie Delia, who teaches the 5th grade at Rock Creek Elementary, said the first day of school wasn’t bad for her either. The kids have been responding well to wearing face masks and social distancing, because maybe for the first time ever kids are really glad to be at school.

“They actually asked me the other day ‘can we have a spelling test’, I was like ‘what was that',” Delia said with a laugh and smile on her face.

Mauch said her kids told her the only thing they miss is sleeping in, and one student told her that he is really happy that he is not playing video games all the time.

“I was very surprised to hear that,” Mauch said with a chuckle.

Delia said her class size is significantly smaller this year from 32 down to 20, because some families have opted to take online classes this semester, and so far she said her biggest adjustment hasn’t been class size but cleaning desks before and after class.

“Being aware of the sanitation and cleaning those kinds of things, because I have never had to do that before,” Delia said.

Mauch said her biggest adjustment so far is communicating with her students through a face mask.

“So when a kid is answering a question or asking a question I have to almost do this (lean over closer), like ‘can you say that again’,” Mauch said.

Both teachers said they know that certain obstacles are going to arise as the school year continues, but neither one is worried about students being rebellious when it comes to wearing a face mask or social distancing.

“Like I said, kids are a lot more resilient than we give them credit for. They are a lot better than we are as adults,” Delia said.

