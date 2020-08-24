Vendors gather at Highway 93 Outdoor Summer Vendor Show

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A variety of vendors gathered on Saturday and Sunday at the Highway 93 Outdoor Summer Vendor Show.

Hosted at the Mountain View Barn in Jerome, vendors selling antiques, crafts, handmade items and food spent the two days selling merchandise, and interacting with the community.

With many community members turning out, KMVT spoke with the owner of Mountain View Barn who said they have made many improvements to its event center during the unexpected closing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the barn is excited to offer this opportunity to the many vendors who have participated.

“I think that this year with COVID there has been a lot of these kind of shows have been canceled,” said Mountain View Barn owner Nina Hollifield. “So I feel really great that we are holding this kind of show. We do have the vendors spaced 10 feet apart and I think that it is really nice offering for the community.”

The Mountain View Barn has also recently opened up a house on its property to be rented out through airbnb.com

