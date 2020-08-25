Anderson, Arvel Stuart

BURLEY—Arvel Stuart Anderson, known as Dusty, passed from this life on August 23, 2020, surrounded by his family. Dusty was born on September 24, 1942, to Arvel S. and Cora Harriett Harper in Salt Lake City, Utah. Dusty was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Sherryl Anderson Vichrilli. He is survived by his loving wife, Therryl; daughters, Valerie and Rhonda; and son, Rocky; as well as eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Dusty was active in his early years. Being a proud graduate of Granite High School in Salt Lake City, Dusty participated both in high school sports, and played the flute, usually as first chair. Upon graduation from high school, Dusty enrolled and graduated from the Radio Operational Engineering School (ROES) and received his First Class Radiotelephone certificate on June 29, 1961. Upon graduation from ROES, Dusty honorably served as a missionary in the West Central States mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Dusty remained active in church his entire life, being a very diligent ministering teacher, serving in several bishoprics, and on church high council. Returning home, Dusty enrolled in the National Guard, where he served honorably for six years. During this time, on April 23, 1965, Dusty married his love, Therryl Peterson, of Green River, Wyoming, sealed for time and eternity in the Salt Lake Temple. That same year Dusty was assigned to KBAR radio by the Intermountain News Network. His arrival in Burley was met by his adopted family, the Cloyd Taylor Family. Cloyd, Maxine, Cheryl, Derlin, Russell, and Brad quickly took to Dusty and Therryl, and a family bond was established that will last for eternity. Valerie was born in 1966, followed by Rocky in 1969, and Rhonda in 1970. Valerie married Darin Moon in 1986, and Rhonda married John Neff in 1992.

Dusty called Valerie his “family leader”. Valerie has worked hard at being a leader throughout her life as a way to show respect to her father. As his younger daughter, Dusty was very proud of Rhonda’s special spirit and ability to face physical challenges in her life. Dusty was very proud of his son, Rocky. Though Rocky was deaf, Rocky and Dusty formed a unique and lasting bond, with an ability to communicate by a simple look or gesture. Each of his grandchildren were very special to Dusty. He actively attended sporting events, plays, and other events in each of their lives, creating a lasting and loving memory for all.

Dusty was very popular as a radio DJ, having his own “Roaring, Sporty top 40” music show. Dusty was also popular as a sports broadcaster. Early in his career, he called play-by-play for the College of Eastern Utah, and did color commentary for the baseball minor league team, the Salt Lake Bees. Most of Dusty’s sports broadcasting career was spent calling sports for both Minico and Burley. During his entire life, Dusty could be seen at local high school sports venues. Dusty would keep stats of all local athletes, not because of his job, but because he loved the athletes and wanted to show them respect. Dusty could easily recall records and stats years later during conversations with any local athlete. Dusty will be missed, but more importantly, Dusty will be remembered for a life well lived, a life well loved, and a life in service to his Savior Jesus Christ, and his family.

Due to his love for local youth, the family has asked that in place of flowers, a kind gesture be made to the Cassia County School Connect program, a program wherein youth are able to seek professional counseling for depression, anxiety, or suicide at no cost to them or their families. Please send donations in care of:

Cassia County school district

Chris James/Connect Program

3650 Overland Ave

Burley, Idaho 83318

Dusty was adamant that he not have a funeral. Therefore, the family will instead hold a “Life Celebration Service” so that Dusty will maintain his loving disposition in the life to come. A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, August 30, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Life Celebration services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 31, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-days Saints – Burley Stake Center, located at 2050 Normal Ave. The interment will be at the Pleasant View Cemetery following the service.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the wearing of a face mask and social distancing is recommended.

For those unable to attend in person, a live webcast of the funeral service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.