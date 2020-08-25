As CSI classes start, athletes return.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - College of Southern Idaho athletes from the men's basketball and baseball teams are back in town.

But, they are already experiencing a new reality, preparing for a season, that might be unlike anything before.

“I’m super excited to get back, be with the guys on the team, go work out to the gym, be with the coaches, man it’s going to be a fun experience right now,” sophomore men’s basketball player Sebastian Reynoso-Jimenez said.

Other than cross country and rodeo, all junior college fall and winter sports were moved to the spring semester of 2021. Being on campus for a while without competing has its pros and cons.

“We’ll get a lot of practice in, so we’ll know everyone inside and out, their games and everything,” sophomore men’s basketball player Maurice Barnett said. “So I think it will be good to have no games until January, but also think it sucks because we got practice and we keep running and running and running, so we should be in pretty good shape.”

Baseball is one of the sports cancelled last spring. The National Junior College Athletic Association rules allow baseball to have fall practices starting September 5th.

“Right now we are just working out as kind of individually, but all together on the field,” freshman baseball player Magnum Hosftetter said. “Just not really as a team, but just individually and just trying to get better and get ready for the fall season if we have that and carry it onto the spring.”

For any sport, just thinking about a season, is enough to stay focused.

“I’m expecting us to be a fine-tuned machine is what coach says, so we just want to come in and try and get that chemistry right before the first game, first scrimmage,” sophomore basketball player Amoro Lado said.

