Burley Theater closes doors due to COVID-19 impacts

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -A historic theater in Burley will be closing their doors after not being able to afford to operate during the pandemic.

The Burley Theater is estimated to have been built in 1912, and Tuesday night they will close their doors, but hopefully only temporarily. The owners told KMVT they have tried all summer to make do with showing older movies due to the lack of new films being released, but after so many weeks of showing movies for 20 people or less, they just can't afford it anymore.

“Business is almost just non-existent we just have to play the older movies,” said Owner Bob Harris. They plan to close their door for at least the next two months, but hope to return as soon as they are able.

“I’d hate to see another empty building in Burley, that’s part of the reason that we stay open. We are just a break even operation, we are just able to pay taxes, pay sales tax and pay our employees but that is generally as good as it gets,” Harris said.

As heartbroken as they are to have to close their doors, they are optimistic that they can weather this storm, just like they have many times over the past 100 years.

“People kind of rely on this, if you have a big family to come for $2, people can afford that so we do have our regulars that do love to come here.” Said Harris.

🍿🍿🍿🍿🎥🎥🍿🍿🍿🍿🎥🎥🍿🍿🍿🍿 We are heartbroken to announce that we will be closing our doors. Our last showing will be Tuesday... Posted by Burley Theatre on Monday, August 24, 2020

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.