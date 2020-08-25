Company is doing right by customers in fuel mishap

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A Lincoln County couple is bringing awareness to a fueling mishap that had happened at a local station in Shoshone that caused their cars to breakdown. They also want people to know that the company that was impacted by the incident is working with customers to fix the problem.

Perri and Jerrod Smith live in Dietrich, and as the parents of three young children having reliable transportation is everything.

“It is every parent’s worst nightmare to not have a car because you never know when there is going to be an accident. You know things happen,” Perri Smith said.

However, on Saturday, August 8, around 11 a.m., after getting groceries, Perri stopped to get gas in Shoshone, and shortly after filling up the gas tank, her 2012 Ford Explorer broke down.

“I probably made it two miles down the road, before my car ended up breaking down. I couldn’t drive it. I couldn’t even turn it on. I had to pull over on the side of the road” Perri Smith said.

She called her husband Jerrod to come pick her up, and soon after dropping his wife off at home, and stopping off at a friend’s house to ask for help towing his wife’s car, Jerrod’s 2007 Chevy impala broke down.

“Right in their (friend’s house) driveway. We were like what’s happening here,” Jerrod Smith said.

Jerrod said he knew it was the gas they were putting into their cars that was causing the issue after talking to a neighbor. After towing his wife’s car back to his house, Jerrod said he made the joke that is now time to get “car number two.” Jerrod said his neighbor was alarmed to hear that both his cars had broken down around the same time, and his neighbor asked him if he had put fuel in them right before they broke down. Jerrod said he did.

His neighbor told him the Valley Country Store on the southside of Shoshone shut down its pumps about 45 minutes ago, and Jerrod should call the store and find out what’s going on.

Jerrod said he also remembered, “There were quite a few people broke down or getting towed (that day). I knew something wasn’t right. I really didn’t think about the fuel at the moment, because it is kinda the last thing you expect.”

KMVT talked to an official with Valley Wide Cooperative and obtained a letter from the Smiths sent to them by the company, explaining the issue. The company states:

at about 7:30 a.m. on the 8th we received a fuel delivery of premium non-ethanol fuel that had DEF diesel exhaust

additive mixed into it. The problem originated at the shipping/fuel yard of [the supplier] when someone read the

delivery card wrong and unloaded a rail car of DEF into their premium tank. This was all a very unfortunate mistake

but moving forward we will do everything we can to make this right with our customers.

Valley Wide Cooperative said they immediately shut down the station for two days resolving the issue, after being notified by a customer that there was something wrong with their fuel. The Smiths said the company has been very cooperative in helping them fix their cars. Jerrod said the total cost of repairing the cars is around $13,000, and Valley Wide is handling it for them.

“As soon as we found out they called us and told us that they would take care of everything, " Perri Smith said.

The Smiths said they are currently using a friend’s car until their vehicles are fixed, but they want others to know what happened at the station, and how cooperative and supportive Valley Wide has been with working with the customers who were impacted by the fuel mishap.

“If we weren’t told we weren’t going to figure it out. We would’ve thought something happened with the car. We would of never of guessed the gas,” said Perri Smith.

Valley Wide said they will assist any customers who can prove they purchased fuel at the southside station at the time of the mishap, and they want people to know this was a supplier issue and no fault of the station or company. However, they are looking to do right by their customers by assisting them with the cost of towing and repairs. Valley Wide said they know of only a minimal amount of cars that were impacted, and they are hoping the supplier will reimburse them for the cost they are incurring to do right by their customers.

