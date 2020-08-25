Early Twin Falls County Fair events kickoff Friday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Twin Falls County Fair is running from Sept. 2-7, with some limited pre-fair social distancing days available.

To honor social distancing restrictions there will be no KMVT Pal Day this year, but there is still so much to do at the Twin Falls County Fair, including the Magic Valley Stampede, which runs Sept. 3-6.

The fair has five nights of grandstand shows: rodeo, country music and motorsports, along with free events, exhibits and vendors. The Thomas Carnival is back this year with a number of pre-fair social distancing events (listed below).

This year, KMVT wants the public to be safe, wear a mask if possible, and send in pictures from your fun times at the fair.

For more information, go to tfcfair.com.

Pre-Fair Events:

East End Day Pre-Fair Carnival — Aug. 28 | 2-10 p.m. East End Day (Murtaugh, Hansen & Kimberly) Pre-Fair Carnival Rides. No Fair Admission. Limited available to promote social distancing.

Twin Falls Day Pre-Fair Carnival — Aug. 29 | 2-10 p.m. Twin Falls Day Pre-Fair Carnival Rides. No Fair Admission. Limited available to promote social distancing.

West End Day Pre-Fair Carnival — Aug. 30 | 2-10 p.m. West End Day (Filer, Buhl & Hollister) Pre-Fair Carnival Rides! No Fair Admission. Limited available to promote social distancing.

Special Promotions:

Wednesday, Sept. 2 — McDonald’s® Day at the Fair With coupon, free child, ages 6-12, fair admission with coupon. One offer per person, per on-site purchase only. Coupons available at Magic Valley McDonald’s® restaurants.

Thursday, Sept. 3 — Humana Senior Day at the Fair $3 off Senior, ages 65 & older, fair admission courtesy of Humana

Thursday, Sept. 3 — The 1st 200 people at the grandstand ticket booth, wearing PINK, will get into the rodeo FREE. Sponsored by Giltner.

Friday, Sept. 4 — First Federal Day at the Fair $3 off adult admission by showing your First Federal Bank Card or with a coupon available at First Federal Bank Branches. One promotion per person, per on-site purchase only.

