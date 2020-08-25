Advertisement

Early Twin Falls County Fair events kickoff Friday

Some events have planned social distancing
The Twin Falls County Fair is running from Sept. 2-7, with some limited pre-fair social distancing days available.
The Twin Falls County Fair is running from Sept. 2-7, with some limited pre-fair social distancing days available.(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 2:48 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Twin Falls County Fair is running from Sept. 2-7, with some limited pre-fair social distancing days available.

To honor social distancing restrictions there will be no KMVT Pal Day this year, but there is still so much to do at the Twin Falls County Fair, including the Magic Valley Stampede, which runs Sept. 3-6.

The fair has five nights of grandstand shows: rodeo, country music and motorsports, along with free events, exhibits and vendors. The Thomas Carnival is back this year with a number of pre-fair social distancing events (listed below).

This year, KMVT wants the public to be safe, wear a mask if possible, and send in pictures from your fun times at the fair.

For more information, go to tfcfair.com.

Pre-Fair Events:

East End Day Pre-Fair Carnival — Aug. 28 | 2-10 p.m. East End Day (Murtaugh, Hansen & Kimberly) Pre-Fair Carnival Rides. No Fair Admission. Limited available to promote social distancing.

Twin Falls Day Pre-Fair Carnival — Aug. 29 | 2-10 p.m. Twin Falls Day Pre-Fair Carnival Rides. No Fair Admission. Limited available to promote social distancing.

West End Day Pre-Fair Carnival — Aug. 30 | 2-10 p.m. West End Day (Filer, Buhl & Hollister) Pre-Fair Carnival Rides! No Fair Admission. Limited available to promote social distancing.

Special Promotions:

Wednesday, Sept. 2 — McDonald’s® Day at the Fair With coupon, free child, ages 6-12, fair admission with coupon. One offer per person, per on-site purchase only. Coupons available at Magic Valley McDonald’s® restaurants.

Thursday, Sept. 3 — Humana Senior Day at the Fair $3 off Senior, ages 65 & older, fair admission courtesy of Humana

Thursday, Sept. 3 — The 1st 200 people at the grandstand ticket booth, wearing PINK, will get into the rodeo FREE. Sponsored by Giltner.

Friday, Sept. 4 — First Federal Day at the Fair $3 off adult admission by showing your First Federal Bank Card or with a coupon available at First Federal Bank Branches. One promotion per person, per on-site purchase only.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Idaho lawmakers start second day of special session on virus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Idaho lawmakers have started the second day of a special session called by Republican Gov. Brad Little to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Company helps pay for customers repairs after fuel mishap

Updated: 2 hours ago
An incident at Shoshone station caused cars to breakdown

News

Company helps pay for customers repairs after fuel mishap

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
incident at Shoshone station caused cars to breakdown

News

KMVT Burley signal disruption expected while power company does maintenance

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
KMVT viewers in the Burley area will experience a disruption in signal Tuesday afternoon when a power company shuts of power for maintenance.

Latest News

News

Idaho COVID-19 Tracker — Aug. 24, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
On Thursday, Idaho health officials reported 217 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19. This brings the state total to 30,070 cases.

News

Construction begins on Hailey’s newest subdivision

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
Construction has begun on Hailey’s newest subdivision that not only aims provide needed housing in the area but also be more environmentally conscious.

News

One faces charges in gang-related shooting in Burley

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
Construction has begun on Hailey’s newest subdivision that not only aims provide needed housing in the area but also be more environmentally conscious.

News

AAA Idaho asks drivers to rethink the definition of ‘school zone'

Updated: 17 hours ago
Driver needs to be extra careful in residential areas with more kids studying at home

News

Twin Falls teachers say face masks and social distancing not an issue first week back

Updated: 17 hours ago
Kids are really happy to back at school with their friends

News

Construction begins on Hailey’s newest subdivision

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
Construction has begun on Hailey’s newest subdivision committed to achieving a national green building standard three star certification.