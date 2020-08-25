Gooding scores early in season opener at Filer; soccer roundup
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Last season Gooding was just one game away from a state appearance. But it’s a new year, with new goals.
Late in the first half with Gooding nursing a 2-0 lead, Andrew Gonzalez takes advantage of a keeper that crept forward way too much, and takes a shot right past him for a 3-0 lead.
Gonzalez one of eight sophomores on the squad.
His fellow sophomore, Marcos Lopez, tracks down the ball and fires it at the goal, keep’ gets a hand on it, but not enough, the Senators now lead 4-0.
Gooding’s 5-0 advantage at halftime held strong, as they ran away with the match, 6-2.
OTHER SCORES:
Minico 4, American Falls 2
GIRLS SOCCER:
Filer 2, Gooding 2
Wendell 6, Bliss 0: Yadera Alvarez, Yosalin, Ally
Kimberly 10, Declo 1: (Jr) Bella Osterman 4, (Jr) Madison Smith 4, (Sop) Monserrat Torres 1, (Fr) Kaycee Hufstetler 1 and (Fr) Ellie Stastny 1.
Declo scored in the second half with 12 minutes remaining.
Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.