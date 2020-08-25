Gridiron Grind: Kimberly High School Football preview.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Last year’s inexperience turns into this year’s confidence.

“We had a lot of young guys last year that stepped on the field in starting roles and up front, in our secondary, and some linebacking core, and things like that that got a lot of great experience last year and we’re looking forward to them this year,” Kimberly High School Football Coach Rich Bishop said.

One of those returners is quarterback Heath Owens.

“After my first year as a sophomore playing quarterback, it was kind of fast last year and it didn’t click as much, but this year I am coming into with a different mindset and I am ready for the season,” Owens said.

That offense for the bulldogs, a quick hitting spread attack. defenses better be in shape.

“We just gotta work hard from the beginning, so we’ll start off really hard and we’ll keep working and keep working, Owens said. “They might be up with us at the beginning of the game, but as the end of the game comes, we’ll be ahead.”

The energy on this Kimberly team isn’t just from the offense.

" We just got to fly around, that’s just how it’s been,” senior receiver and defensive back Brett Bronson said. “we don;t have many guys and so it’s just everyone has to do their best and go their hardest”

As for Friday night’s game at home against snake river, it just can’t come soon enough

“It’s just going to be pure excitement, like been out of school for forever and there is going to be so much energy, just an electric atmosphere, ” Bronson said.

The Bulldogs kick off their season at home this Friday against Snake River.

