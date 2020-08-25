Advertisement

Gridiron Grind: Kimberly High School Football preview

The Bulldogs to lean on returning starters
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:59 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Last year’s inexperience turns into this year’s confidence.

“We had a lot of young guys last year that stepped on the field in starting roles and up front, in our secondary, and some linebacking core, and things like that that got a lot of great experience last year and we’re looking forward to them this year,” Kimberly High School Football Coach Rich Bishop said. 

One of those returners is quarterback Heath Owens. 

“After my first year as a sophomore playing quarterback, it was kind of fast last year and it didn’t click as much, but this year I am coming into with a different mindset and I am ready for the season,” Owens said.

That offense for the bulldogs, a quick hitting spread attack. defenses better be in shape.

“We just gotta work hard from the beginning, so we’ll start off really hard and we’ll keep working and keep working, Owens said. “They might be up with us at the beginning of the game, but as the end of the game comes, we’ll be ahead.”

The energy on this Kimberly team isn’t just from the offense.

" We just got to fly around, that’s just how it’s been,” senior receiver and defensive back Brett Bronson said. “we don;t have many guys and so it’s just everyone has to do their best and go their hardest”

As for Friday night’s game at home against snake river, it just can’t come soon enough

“It’s just going to be pure excitement, like been out of school for forever and there is going to be so much energy, just an electric atmosphere, ” Bronson said.

The Bulldogs kick off their season at home this Friday against Snake River.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Gridiron Grind: Kimberly High School Football preview.

Updated: 6 hours ago
Gridiron Grind: Kimberly High School Football preview. The Bulldogs to lean on returning starters

Sports

Minidoka School District to allow fans at games

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
Fans will be allowed to attend activities and games.

Sports

Fans allowed at Minidoka SD sporting events

Updated: 23 hours ago
Fans will be allowed to attend activities and games.

Sports

Idaho native garners support from famous driver, racing community

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 1:14 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Hannah Newhouse tweeted she has the opportunity to drive at Hickory Speedway in September.

Latest News

Sports

Wallace pitches in to help driver

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 8:56 PM MDT
An Idaho native gets support from Bubba Wallace to help her get back into racing.

Football

Gridiron Grind: Filer High School football season preview

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:11 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Gridiron Grind: Filer High School football season preview. The Wildcats look to change their perception.

Sports

Gridiron Grind: Filer High School football season preview.

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:46 PM MDT
Gridiron Grind: Filer High School football season preview. The Wildcats look to change their perception

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman suspended for anti-gay slur

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:27 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on air.

Sports

Gridiron Grind: Valley High School season preview

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:28 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Gridiron Grind: Valley High School season preview. The Vikings are making the jump to 11-man football this year

Sports

Pull out the golf clubs, CSI fundraiser to be held Saturday

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:57 PM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
The 23rd annual event is in memory of CSI women’s basketball coach Randy Rogers’ late wife.