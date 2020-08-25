Advertisement

Idaho lawmakers start second day of special session on virus

Lawmakers are looking at changes to election laws to smooth voting in November.
Idaho lawmakers have started the second day of a special session called by Republican Gov. Brad Little to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Image of lawmakers Monday, during the first day of the special section.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 1:12 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers have started the second day of a special session called by Republican Gov. Brad Little to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawmakers gathered Tuesday at the Idaho Statehouse following a chaotic first day where angry protesters forced their way into the Idaho House gallery that had limited seating due to the virus.

Lawmakers are also considering changes to liability laws they say are needed to protect businesses, schools and government agencies from lawsuits by people who get COVID-19.  

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

