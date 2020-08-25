“It was a powerful and very unifying experience,” says Idaho RNC delegate

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Idaho Republican National Convention Delegate Layne Bangerter traveled to Charlotte, North Carolina to formally nominate President Trump for a second time to the Republican ticket on Monday.

The scaled-down convention plan changed multiple times due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m proud to cast all of Idaho’s votes, 32 votes, to Donald John Trump,” Idaho delegate Layne Bangerter announced during the state-by-state roll call.

A lifelong Republican, Idaho farmer and family man Layne Bangerter joined more than 300 other delegates in Charlotte to support President Trump for a second term. He was one of four delegates from Idaho.

“It was a powerful and very unifying experience. A lot of energy, optimism and everyone was happy to be there,” said Bangerter.

Despite the pandemic, he said had no concerns traveling to Charlotte or being inside the convention hall. He said the Republican National Committee required delegates to wear trackers and they strongly encouraged masks.

“It was a lot of fun, but it wasn’t the festive type of convention that we normally see, but the optimism and the messaging was there,” he said.

Surrounded by hundreds of supporters from across the country, Bangerter says the Trump base is stronger than ever leading up to the November election.

“Our best days are ahead, and they’re ahead by giving liberties and life to our economy,” he said.

The Republican National Committee’s National Spokesperson Liz Harrington said President Trump is unifying the Republican party with his policies and by following through on his promises.

“He’s really brought this party together. I hear it all the time,” she said.

“Everything looks a little bit different these days, but there is just so much confidence and energy and enthusiasm. We’ve really never seen anything like it in the Republican party.”

Convention delegates like Bangerter will all be required to self-monitor their health in the coming weeks. The RNC said they will be contact tracing the delegates as well.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.