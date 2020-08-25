Advertisement

Kanye West qualifies for Idaho presidential ballot

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:35 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Rapper Kanye West has qualified to appear on Idaho’s presidential ballot this November as an independent candidate, the Idaho Secretary of State’s office said Tuesday.

Deputy Secretary of State Jason Hancock says Kanye turned in 1,022 verified signatures, meeting Idaho’s 1,000-signature minimum requirement.

West announced his independent bid in a tweet on July 4, but he has struggled to meet deadlines to make it on the ballot in several states.

He has already qualified in Utah, Arkansas, Colorado and other states.

Former child actor and cryptocurrency entrepreneur Brock Pierce and perennial candidate Rocky de la Fuente have also qualified as independent presidential candidates in Idaho.

