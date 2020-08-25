Advertisement

KMVT Burley signal disruption expected while power company does maintenance

Viewers can still watch some CBS programming on SBTV
KMVT viewers in the Burley area will experience a disruption in signal Tuesday afternoon when a power company shuts of power for maintenance.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:29 AM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Raft River Electric notified KMVT it will be shutting off power Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. KMVT’s transmitter receives power from Raft River Electric. Channels normally picked up by the Burley transmitter will not be viewable while the power is off.

Viewers can still watch some CBS programming on SBTV and other over-the-top platforms.

