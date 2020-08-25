Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Tuesday, August 25, 2020

There is an Air Quality Alert in effect for all of our viewing area until at least 1pm tomorrow as the air quality is currently unhealthy, especially for sensitive groups, due to all the wildfire smoke that is currently around. If possible, definitely try and limit your time outdoors today and tomorrow, especially if you are sensitive to increased smoke or particulate levels. There is also a good chance that this Air Quality Alert is going to be in effect for at least the rest of the work week as this smoke is not going to be going anywhere anytime soon.

There is also a Red Flag Warning in effect for all of our viewing area from noon until 10pm today. With the dry conditions that we have had for the past few weeks and with the potential for lightning today, there is an increased risk of fires starting. Also, any fires that do start today are going to have the ability to spread quickly due to gusty outflow winds from these thunderstorms as well as the fact that it is so dry out there.

Now for more details about the Air Quality Alert and the Red Flag Warning, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

There are going to be some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around today and there are going to be some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around tonight, generally before midnight, as an upper level disturbance works its way through our area. Some of the thunderstorms that we see today and tonight may also be strong or severe, with damaging winds being the main hazard. It is also going to be warm today as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s in the Magic Valley, and it is going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the mid 50s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 50s and low 60s in the Magic Valley.

There are then going to be some more isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around tomorrow and Thursday as some monsoonal moisture works its way into our area. Mostly dry conditions are then expected on Friday and Saturday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather.

The moisture that is going to be around over the next couple of days is going to help with the smoke a bit, but it is still going to be pretty smoky out there for the rest of the work week and the beginning of the weekend as some smoke from multiple wildfires throughout the west continues to stream into our area. The air quality is also going to continue to be unhealthy, especially for sensitive groups, for the next several days, so try and limit your time outdoors if possible. Aside from the smoke, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies today, tomorrow, and Thursday, and then we are going to have mainly sunny skies on Friday and Saturday.

As we head into next Sunday, a pretty significant cold front is going to work its way through our area. This cold front is going to switch our flow aloft from southwesterly to northwesterly which is going to help us get rid of the smoke that we are going to be dealing with for the next several days. This cold front is also going to bring us breezy conditions and cooler (and more fall-like) temperatures as sustained wind speeds on Sunday are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and high temperatures on Sunday are only going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s in most locations. The temperatures are then going to be even cooler next Monday as highs are only going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations!

TODAY (TUESDAY, AUGUST 25):

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, partly cloudy with some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around. Warm. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. High: 86

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, partly cloudy with some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around. Warm. Winds: NNW to WSW 5-15 mph. High: 80

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, generally before midnight. Warm. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph. Low: 61

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, generally before midnight. Winds: North 5-10 mph. Low: 55

TOMORROW (WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26):

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly sunny with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. Warm. Winds: ENE 5-15 mph. High: 86

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly sunny with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Warm. Winds: NE to SSW 5-15 mph. High: 81

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. Low: 59

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph. Low: 53

THURSDAY, AUGUST 27:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly sunny with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around. Warm. High: 85 Low: 57

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around. Warm. High: 81 Low: 51

FRIDAY, AUGUST 28:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, sunny skies. Warm. High: 85 Low: 57

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, sunny skies. Warm. High: 82 Low: 51

SATURDAY, AUGUST 29:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/Hazy skies. Aside from that, mainly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 86 Low: 57

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/Hazy skies. Aside from that, sunny skies. Warm. High: 83 Low: 49

SUNDAY, AUGUST 30:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy and cooler. High: 79 Low: 49

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy and cooler. High: 77 Low: 42

MONDAY, AUGUST 31:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Cooler. High: 73

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. High: 70

