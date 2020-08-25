Advertisement

St. Luke’s warns many Idahoans still at risk of COVID-19

"We’ve maybe only had 10% of the entire state exposed to the virus"
Covid-19
Covid-19(Graytv)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:31 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - As schools are opening with different levels of precautions, St. Luke’s wants to remind the community to stick with wearing masks and following preventative measures to minimize risk of spreading the coronavirus.

St. Luke’s says if there are students in school who are not wearing masks they could be exposed to the virus and be taking it home to their families. If that were to happen it could cause another increase of cases.

Dr. Joshua Kern, St. Luke’s vice president of medical affairs for St. Luke’s Magic Valley, Jerome & Wood River, explains if 300 students were to contract COVID-19 within a week that could translate into 600-800 cases including family. He adds the vast majority of Idaho has not been exposed to the virus.

“Anytime we start thinking we’re out of the woods,” Kern said. “I mean, I just have to remind people in the state we’ve maybe only had 10% of the entire state exposed to the virus. We still have a long way to go, 90%. I mean, it might be as low as 80% of the people, maybe up to 20% of the state has been exposed, but I don’t think it’s that high.”

The states total population versus number of total cases help estimate how many people have been exposed.

Kern said as people started wearing masks the numbers did start to go down.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

New virus cases decline in the US and experts credit masks

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of Americans newly diagnosed with the coronavirus is falling — a development experts credit at least partly to increased wearing of masks — even as the outbreak continues to claim nearly 1,000 lives in the U.S. each day.

Coronavirus

Revved by Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 infections move fast, far

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Public health departments in at least six states are trying to measure how much and how quickly the coronavirus spread at the rally before people traveled home to over half of the counties in the United States.

Coronavirus

Jamaican official says Usain Bolt tests positive for COVID

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jamaica’s Minister of Health says legendary sprinter Usain Bolt has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus

U. of Alabama students, businesses react to bars shutting down in Tuscaloosa

Updated: 2 hours ago
Earlier in the day, UA and city officials said the fall is in “serious jeopardy” if things do not improve.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Bars closed for 2 weeks in Tuscaloosa

Updated: 2 hours ago
|

Coronavirus

FDA chief apologizes for overstating plasma effect on virus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Responding to an outcry from medical experts, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn on Tuesday apologized for overstating the life-saving benefits of treating COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma.

Coronavirus

It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention.

Coronavirus

COVID: US death toll surpasses 177,000

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
More than 177,000 total coronavirus deaths in US, more than 250 just on Monday.

News

Intermountain Healthcare eases visitor restrictions

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Visitors to Intermountain heath care facilities in Idaho and Utah will notice eased visitor restrictions.

National Politics

Thousands of facilities allowed to bypass environmental rules in pandemic

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The result: approval for less environmental monitoring at some Texas refineries and at an army depot dismantling warheads armed with nerve gas in Kentucky, manure piling up and the mass disposal of livestock carcasses at farms in Iowa and Minnesota, and other risks to communities.