St. Luke’s warns many Idahoans still at risk of COVID-19

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - As schools are opening with different levels of precautions, St. Luke’s wants to remind the community to stick with wearing masks and following preventative measures to minimize risk of spreading the coronavirus.

St. Luke’s says if there are students in school who are not wearing masks they could be exposed to the virus and be taking it home to their families. If that were to happen it could cause another increase of cases.

Dr. Joshua Kern, St. Luke’s vice president of medical affairs for St. Luke’s Magic Valley, Jerome & Wood River, explains if 300 students were to contract COVID-19 within a week that could translate into 600-800 cases including family. He adds the vast majority of Idaho has not been exposed to the virus.

“Anytime we start thinking we’re out of the woods,” Kern said. “I mean, I just have to remind people in the state we’ve maybe only had 10% of the entire state exposed to the virus. We still have a long way to go, 90%. I mean, it might be as low as 80% of the people, maybe up to 20% of the state has been exposed, but I don’t think it’s that high.”

The states total population versus number of total cases help estimate how many people have been exposed.

Kern said as people started wearing masks the numbers did start to go down.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.