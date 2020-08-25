Sunderman, Bryon Lee

TWIN FALLS—The Reverend Bryon Lee Sunderman, age 63, of Twin Falls; Husband, Pastor, and Chaplain received the “Crown of Life” from his crucified and risen Redeemer on August 23, 2020. He is now held in the nailed, scarred hands of his Savior and Lord with the Church Triumphant in heaven.

This same Jesus is “always with” those whose lives in Christ continue. Helen, his beloved bride of 22 years, now living in Kimberly, Idaho, survives him with his three daughters, Bethanee Palland, Miriam Sunderman, and Charity Sunderman; as well as two step-daughters, Kelley Haynes-Schulyer, and Erin Kennedy. His brother, Andrew Sunderman, also survives him. Bryon and Helen share the more-than-wonderful joy of four grandsons and two granddaughters.

Bryon spent his life “ever walking with Jesus.” He was faithful in his service to his Savior and yours in all his endeavors. His passion was preaching and teaching the True Word of God. He was called and ordained a SERVANT OF THE WORD, the Word who became flesh and lived among us, full of grace and truth (John 1:14). He loved to sing and was in hand-picked choirs from intermediate school until the end of his seminary education in 1984. He was called and ordained as a servant of the word for more than 32 years. At the top of his list of other interests was picking on and pestering his longsuffering partner, Helen. She definitely let him know when enough was enough. His genuine empathetic and compassionate way of relating to others on whatever level was a God-given gift and talent of his, which he used to meet people where they were in all walks of life.

You are hereby encouraged and welcome to a worship service celebrating the resurrection and life of Jesus Christ. You are invited to join us and others at 11 a.m. Friday, August 28, at Zion Lutheran Church, located at 2410 Miller Ave., Burley, Idaho, where Pastor Sunderman served such a loving family. It will be a time of rejoicing in the presence of The Word, made flesh Who live(d) and live(s) among us now. Join us as we comfort one another with the comfort we ourselves have received. A luncheon will follow the worship. Please join us for the traditional Zion Lutheran food and fellowship, which has become rather renown.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial donations to: Concordia Theological Seminary, Attention: Adopt a Student program, care of the Rev. Bryon L. Sunderman, class of 1984, 6600 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne, Indiana 46825.

“Thanks be to God, Who has given us the victory through Jesus Christ our Lord.” “He is risen; He is risen indeed, Alleluia!”

Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.