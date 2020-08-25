Advertisement

Up to 30 puppies infected with Parvo at Minidoka Animal Shelter

A parvo outbreak at the Minidoka Joint Powers Animal Shelter had infected up to 30 puppies.
A parvo outbreak at the Minidoka Joint Powers Animal Shelter had infected up to 30 puppies.(KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:57 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PAUL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -A parvo outbreak at the Minidoka Joint Powers Animal Shelter had infected up to 30 puppies.

The animal control board chair, Tammy Jones told KMVT around the end of March the shelter received a large amount of puppies whom were infected with parvo, resulting in an outbreak that ultimately ended with five puppies dead. The animals were taken to the vet and treated, and several of them have now been adopted out.

“All is well right now, you know everything has been disinfected you know if they get pups they are able to keep them quarantined now and so they have not had any parvo outbreak since,” said Jones.

The animal shelter asks the community to give them a call at 208-438-2200 if they have any comment or concerns.

