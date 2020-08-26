Advertisement

Canyon Ridge wins season opener

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:23 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Burley looking to start fresh after a shutout loss to Preston on Saturday.

The Bobcats traveled across the interstate to Canyon Ridge.

Literally as we walked up to the teams, Canyon Ridge scores as Makenna May, the freshman finds the net, putting the home team up 2-0.

Then teammate Charlotte Chesley hits the right side of the net, outside of the keeper’s reach, another freshman getting into the books.

The Bobcats held the Riverhawks to just one goal in the second half, but all the damage was done by then.

Canyon Ridge goes onto win, 5-0.

Next up? The Riverhawks visit Jerome on Thursday, the Bobcats host Wood River, also in two days.

OTHER SCORE:

Twin Falls 6, Mountain Home 0: Izzy Bowles, Chowder Bailey, Jaycee Bell, Zoey Thompson (2) and Tiffany Humphries. Shut out for Reagan Rex and Sydney Jund at Keeper.

BOYS SOCCER:

Canyon Ridge 7, Burley 1: Alimasi Jamari (4 goals, 2 assists), Michael DeLaTorre (2 goals 1 assist), Summit Hadlock (1 goal), Denis Malanda (1 assist), Riverhawks move to 1-0 on the season.

Twin Falls 4, Mountain Home 0: Aldon Martin (3) and Miguel Gaxiola

Jerome 7, Minico 0

VOLLEYBALL:

Burley 3, Kimberly 0: 25-15, 25-19, 25-20

