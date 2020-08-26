Car production picking up

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - During the coronavirus pandemic, there has been shortage of new cars, as well as a lack of newer used cars. However, after speaking with a local dealership, they say they’re expecting to see this shortage come to an end.

Con Paulos, the owner of Con Paulos Chevrolet in Jerome tells KMVT that in the beginning of the pandemic, car factories had to shut down for 120 days. Chevy production started again at the beginning of August.

According to Paulos, their August production numbers are about average. So, they are expecting production numbers in September and October to be double the average. This means, they expect the market to be back to normal in November. Now, the downturn in production has lead to more newer used cars being bought.

“The older used cars that are worth having have basically dried up completely,” Paulos said. “The late model used cars, daily rental cars, are available, but the prices have gone up substantially. However, we are starting to see some of that pricing pressure starting to reduce now.” He adds, that hopefully by November things will return to normal on the used car front as well and that they haven’t had an issue so far.

“We have had record sales, since about the first of April. And that’s one of the reasons we’re depleting the inventory so quickly,” explained Paulos. “We’ve been very fortunate, we’ve been able to find the inventory our customers have wanted. We’ve had to go a long ways away, you know, California, to the east, probably into Kansas.”

Paulos credits his employees for working hard to help their customers. He says, this success wouldn’t be possible without them.

