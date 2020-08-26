Advertisement

Gridiron Grind: Twin Falls High School Football preview

The Bruins have a strong, tight-knit senior class
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:43 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Even though Twin Falls had a 3-6 record a year ago, there are no consolation prizes this year.

“If you are playing football your expectation is to win the last game of the season no matter what,” Twin Falls High School Football Coach Ben Kohring said. “If you are not having that expectation then I don’t think you are a great competitor. So, I want to instill in all our boys that that’s the goal, we want to win the last game of the year.”

“A lot of people aren’t giving us a lot attention this year, and we kind of like that, we’re kind of the underdogs and we want to just go out there and show people we can compete,” senior Quarterback Nicholas Swensen said.

To get to the promise land, the Bruins might have some new tricks up their sleeves.

“So this year, I think the role reversal, I think we’re more experienced in the skill positions, we’re a little less experienced in the trenches,” Kohring said. “So, we’re looking to create a little excitement with our skill players and then catch our guys in the trenches up to speed.”

With all that has gone on, coaches and players are raving about the togetherness of this Twin Falls team, especially the seniors.

“They are in practices pushing each other, they play multiple sports together, so you’ll see that camaraderie out of this senior class and I think as a whole throughout the season you’ll see them pull the younger classes with them and keep that continuity and that focus,” Kohring said.

“Just our team as a whole, we have some of the best continuity I’ve had on a team for years and years in past,” senior Tight End and Linebacker Tyler Robbins said.

And the squad isn’t forgetting about enjoying the game.

“These guys, our team, you know, they push me every day to be my best, and they make the game of football great,” Robbins said. “Coaches, players, everybody just makes the game of football amazing and makes it the best sport out there.”

Twin Falls opens up their season at Vallivue on Friday.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Gridiron Grind: Twin Falls High School Football preview.

Updated: 6 hours ago
Gridiron Grind: Twin Falls High School Football preview. The Bruins have a strong, tight-knit senior class.

Sports

Gooding scores early in season opener at Filer; soccer roundup

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
Here's Monday's recap of soccer scores as received by area coaches.

Sports

As CSI classes start, athletes return

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
As CSI classes start, athletes return. Most fall and winter sports are moved to spring semester

Sports

As CSI classes start, athletes return.

Updated: 15 hours ago
As CSI classes start, athletes return. Most fall and winter sports are moved to spring semester

Latest News

Sports

Senators go up 5-0 at halftime, pull away 6-2

Updated: 23 hours ago
Gooding gets a big road victory to start off the year.

Sports

Gridiron Grind: Kimberly High School Football preview

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Gridiron Grind: Kimberly High School Football preview. The Bulldogs to lean on returning starters.

Sports

Gridiron Grind: Kimberly High School Football preview.

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:11 PM MDT
Gridiron Grind: Kimberly High School Football preview. The Bulldogs to lean on returning starters

Sports

Minidoka School District to allow fans at games

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 1:54 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Fans will be allowed to attend activities and games.

Sports

Fans allowed at Minidoka SD sporting events

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 1:43 AM MDT
Fans will be allowed to attend activities and games.

Sports

Idaho native garners support from famous driver, racing community

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 1:14 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Hannah Newhouse tweeted she has the opportunity to drive at Hickory Speedway in September.