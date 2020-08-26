Gridiron Grind: Twin Falls High School Football preview.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Even though Twin Falls had a 3-6 record a year ago, there are no consolation prizes this year.

“If you are playing football your expectation is to win the last game of the season no matter what,” Twin Falls High School Football Coach Ben Kohring said. “If you are not having that expectation then I don’t think you are a great competitor. So, I want to instill in all our boys that that’s the goal, we want to win the last game of the year.”

“A lot of people aren’t giving us a lot attention this year, and we kind of like that, we’re kind of the underdogs and we want to just go out there and show people we can compete,” senior Quarterback Nicholas Swensen said.

To get to the promise land, the Bruins might have some new tricks up their sleeves.

“So this year, I think the role reversal, I think we’re more experienced in the skill positions, we’re a little less experienced in the trenches,” Kohring said. “So, we’re looking to create a little excitement with our skill players and then catch our guys in the trenches up to speed.”

With all that has gone on, coaches and players are raving about the togetherness of this Twin Falls team, especially the seniors.

“They are in practices pushing each other, they play multiple sports together, so you’ll see that camaraderie out of this senior class and I think as a whole throughout the season you’ll see them pull the younger classes with them and keep that continuity and that focus,” Kohring said.

“Just our team as a whole, we have some of the best continuity I’ve had on a team for years and years in past,” senior Tight End and Linebacker Tyler Robbins said.

And the squad isn’t forgetting about enjoying the game.

“These guys, our team, you know, they push me every day to be my best, and they make the game of football great,” Robbins said. “Coaches, players, everybody just makes the game of football amazing and makes it the best sport out there.”

Twin Falls opens up their season at Vallivue on Friday.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.