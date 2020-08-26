Health Officials discuss the reality of opening back up schools

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Doctor David Peterman, from the Primary Health Medical Group says what makes the re-opening of schools so difficult is that no one has lived through this before, so making clear and realistic guidelines is challenging.

Each School District and school board worked all summer to make the right decisions for that particular school district, but information and data changes all the time, making it difficult for the schools and families.

Doctor Peterman says, opening schools is of course very important, but is nervous to see the rates rise again once school has been open for a few weeks, and hopes each student and teacher will be careful and vigilant.

“My concerns for risks in terms of the children and getting infected, my concern is equal for the teacher, if we have teachers who begin to contract COVID, then of course that is going to have a cascading effect and that impacts classrooms,” said Doctor David Peterman.

It’s also important to remember the 3 W’s. Wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands.

