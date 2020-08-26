Lincoln County commissioners looking to get back to business

LINCOLN COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Now that the Lincoln County voters have rejected the recall of county commissioners Roy Hubert and Rick Ellis, both men are hoping to get back to work and return to some type of normalcy.

On the day of the recall vote, both commissioners sat down with KMVT News to clear the air on the accusations that were made against them on the ballot.

When voters stepped into the voting booth Tuesday or filled out there absentee ballots (more than 600 requested), the reasons listed to recall both men were:

“A willful disregard for the wishes and desires of the public which the commissioner represents”.

“And deliberately ignoring the results of two public surveys and the recommendation of an advisory committee regarding the renovation of our historic courthouse and becoming ADA compliant”.

Hubert, who has been a commissioner since 2011, said reasons listed for him to be recalled are tough to swallow, but he has adapted to it.

“It is hard on the family. It is something that is hard on the individual, but it has been long enough now to really it doesn’t bother me,” Hubert said.

Ellis who was mostly quiet during the interview Tuesday because of his frustration with the whole situation did say he was “shocked” when he and Hubert were made aware that a petition or talk of one was circulating in Lincoln County in February to have them both recalled from office.

Hubert said the recall was nothing more than a power play by the Lincoln County Republican Central Committee who wants control over the commission.

“Greed. Greed for power,” said Hubert.

The commissioner said certain members of the central committee were involved with the group of independent citizens who started the recall petition, that eventually became successful with more than 500 valid signatures, allowing it to be on the August ballot,

Hubert said he and Ellis have been at odds with certain members of the central committee over the future of historic courthouse in Lincoln County.

Some of their members would like to see the courthouse renovated said Hubert, but when voters rejected a $5.84 million bond to fund renovations (total projected cost $6.84m), he and Ellis explored the possibility of asking voters to approve a bond to build a new courthouse that would be more cost-efficient to taxpayers.

“Spending $6.8 million on renovation and an annex, when you can build a brand new one for $5.1 to $5.5 million,” Hubert said.

But Brenda Farnworth, who is the Lincoln County Clerk of the district court, said the people who started the petition felt the two men were pursuing their own agenda and not the people who elected them into office, because of a 2019 survey that was done in which people said they favored renovation over building new.

“They (Hubert and Ellis) believe that they have the votes for a new courthouse. I truly believe that they do believe that...and that is why they are pushing so hard for it. The committee who started the recall did so because they felt they were not listening to the patrons because of the surveys that were done,” Farnworth said.

However, Hubert said he believes the validity of the 2019 survey is being overplayed.

“When 18 percent of the people registered voters answer a survey, to me that’s not enough people,” said Hubert.

The two commissioners said they have nothing against the old courthouse. Hubert said he is very fond of the building erected in 1904, due to his family’s connection to it.

“I have ties to this building. My mother, father, and sister and law were naturalized in this building, immigrants from Germany and Holland,” said Hubert.

The commissioner added he prefers building new over renovation because he feels at the end of the day it will save taxpayers money, He also said he feels people are forgetting that he and Ellis proposed, voted, for, and supported the bond to rebuild the courthouse that eventually failed in the 2018 election. It was after it failed that he and Ellis shifted their strategy. Hubert said he feels he was representing his constituents when he proposed the idea of building new courthouse and taking it to the voters.

I have hundreds of phone calls from people, especially from people in my district saying ‘what in the world are you doing trying to renovate that old building',” Hubert said.

Hubert and Ellis both believe that the people who started the petition are trying to create the narrative that the two men want to build a new courthouse and demolish the existing one with flyers that have been circulating that read, “Save Our Courthouse. Vote For Recall of both Commissioners”.

Both men say that is not the case. They would like to see a new courthouse built, and find someone to buy and preserve the existing one if possible, but they know some people have said that might not be a reality.

“I don’t know if we can do that because the historical society says if someone wants to tear it down we cannot stop them,” Hubert said.

However, Farnworth said even though Hubert and Ellis’s intentions might have been good in seeking to build a new courthouse, the recall has created a lot of tension within the courthouse.

“There has been contention between the commissioners and other elected officials over different issues, even with employees, treating employees in my opinion unfairly because they signed the recall petition, so it has gone just beyond the courthouse,” Farnworth said.

But at the end of the day, both men escaped recall with Ellis needing 710 votes to be recalled and ended up getting 704. Hubert needed 833 and ended up getting 698.

Farnworth said in a recall election voters have to cast votes against the people up for recall that is equal to or more than the votes that got them into office.

