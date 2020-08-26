Lincoln County Commissioners to stay in office

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The two Lincoln County Commissioners facing a recall effort will stay in office.

Lincoln County residents voted to keep both Roy Hubert and Rick Ellis in office, after a group of citizens started a petition recall the two commissioners put on the ballot.

Hubert and Ellis were on the ballot for a “willful disregard for the wishes and desires of the public.”

Ellis needed 710 “in favor” votes to be recalled, and ended up getting 704.

Hubert needed 833 “in favor” votes, and ended up getting 698.

