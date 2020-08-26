Advertisement

Lincoln County Commissioners to stay in office

The two commissioners facing a recall effort will stay in office.
The election for Lincoln County is to recall 2 Lincoln County Commissioners.
The election for Lincoln County is to recall 2 Lincoln County Commissioners.(KMVT/KSVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:57 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The two Lincoln County Commissioners facing a recall effort will stay in office.

Lincoln County residents voted to keep both Roy Hubert and Rick Ellis in office, after a group of citizens started a petition recall the two commissioners put on the ballot.

Hubert and Ellis were on the ballot for a “willful disregard for the wishes and desires of the public.”

Ellis needed 710 “in favor” votes to be recalled, and ended up getting 704.

Hubert needed 833 “in favor” votes, and ended up getting 698.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wendell student tests positive for COVID-19 after attending classes on Monday

Updated: 11 hours ago
That student has not returned to school and the principal will be sending a letter home to classmates of the student.

News

Lincoln County working to update it’s pool building

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
They are hoping to raise enough money so they can build a new pool building.

News

Health Officials discuss the reality of opening back up schools

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Doctor Peterman says, opening schools is of course very important, but is nervous to see the rates rise again once school has been open for a few weeks, and hopes each student and teacher will be careful and vigilant.

News

Wendell student tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
That student has not returned to school and the principal will be sending a letter home to classmates of the student.

Latest News

News

Doctor discusses concerns as people head back to school

Updated: 17 hours ago
With schools back in session, Doctor Peterman discusses the reality of heading back to school.

News

Burley Theater closes doors due to COVID-19 impacts

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
A historic theater in Burley will be closing their doors after not being able to afford to operate during the pandemic.

News

Lincoln County works to update pool building

Updated: 17 hours ago
Lincoln County Pool is over 40 years old and they are working to update their pool building.

News

Up to 30 puppies infected with Parvo at Minidoka Animal Shelter

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
A parvo outbreak at the Minidoka Joint Powers Animal Shelter had infected up to 30 puppies.

State

Kanye West qualifies for Idaho presidential ballot

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Rapper Kanye West has qualified to appear on Idaho’s presidential ballot this November as an independent candidate, the Idaho Secretary of State’s office said Tuesday.

News

Early Twin Falls County Fair events kickoff Friday

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
The Twin Falls County Fair is running from Sept. 2-7, with some limited pre-fair social distancing days available.